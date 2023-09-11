J.M. Smucker could eat up Hostess Brands in $4 billion acquisition

Fruit jellies producer J.M. Smucker could soon add another brand to its collection as it closes in on the purchase of Hostess Brands and its famous sugary snacks, the Wall Street Journal reported late Sunday.

A deal worth nearly $4 billion could be announced sometime Monday, sources familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.

If successful, Smucker will have beaten General Mills, the parent company of Cheerios and Betty Crocker, in the race to eat up Hostess Brands, the WSJ reported.

Hostess is the maker of such products as Twinkies, Ho-Hos, Donettes, Ding Dongs, and in more recent years, the sugar-free Voortman Cookies.

This sale could help stabilize Hostess, which filed two bankruptcies in 2004 and 2009.

The Orrville-based Smucker produces jams and jellies and owns brands like Uncrastables crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Milk-Bone dog treats, Jif peanut butter and Folgers coffee.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Smucker nears $4 billion deal to buy Hostess Brands