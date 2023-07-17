J. M. Smucker's (NYSE:SJM) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The J. M. Smucker Company's (NYSE:SJM) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 1st of September to $1.06, with investors receiving 3.9% more than last year's $1.02. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.8%.

J. M. Smucker Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. While J. M. Smucker is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 169.0%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the company could be paying out several times what it earns in the next 12 months, which could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

J. M. Smucker Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $2.08 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $4.08. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.0% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. J. M. Smucker's earnings per share has shrunk at 15% a year over the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for J. M. Smucker that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is J. M. Smucker not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

