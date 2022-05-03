J. Marshall Hughes, Founding Partner of Hughes & Coleman(R) Injury Lawyers Selected to Nation’s Top One Percent(R) by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel(R)

BOWLING GREEN, KY / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / J. Marshall Hughes, founding partner of Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, has been selected to the 2022 list as a member of the Nation's Top One Percent by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel (NADC)- an exclusive organization dedicated to promoting the highest standards of legal excellence.



J. Marshall Hughes is a returning member of the organization and has been awarded this honor three times prior to his addition to the 2022 list. "I am grateful to once again be chosen as a member of the Nation's Top One Percent by the NADC," said Hughes. "I couldn't have asked for a better team than the Hughes & Coleman team to support and assist me in receiving this honor. Our clients expect top results when they turn to us for help, and being recognized by the NADC for this standard exemplifies our dedication to helping injured victims and their families."

Due to the incredibly selective process of appointment to the NADC organization, only the top one percent of attorneys in the United States are awarded membership. This elite class of advocates consists of the finest leaders of the legal profession from across the nation.



The NADC's mission is to objectively recognize the attorneys who elevate the standard of the Bar and provide a benchmark for other lawyers to emulate. Members of the organization are first nominated and/or identified by a research team. Nominations are accepted from members of the NADC, other attorneys, and clients (former and current). They are then selected by a blue ribbon panel of attorneys with podium status from independently neutral organizations and approved by a judicial review board as exhibiting virtue in the practice of law.

As a founding partner of Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, J. Marshall Hughes has recovered millions for clients and has collected a myriad of awards throughout his career. Among his many accolades, he has received the Top 10 Attorney Award by the National Academy of PI Attorneys as well as the Top 100 Trial Attorney award by the National Trial Lawyers. In addition to these, Hughes has a long-standing mission of giving back to the community, founding several non-profit organizations aimed at increasing safety awareness and saving lives. His induction to the Nation's Top One Percent is an honor he proudly adds to a history of distinction.

About Hughes & Coleman:

Hughes & Coleman was founded in 1985 and has recovered over a billion dollars for their clients in Kentucky and Tennessee injured from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, wrongful death, and other case types. Hughes & Coleman believes that Control Starts With A Call and works diligently with their clients to help them take control of their lives back. Hughes & Coleman operates 10 offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.

