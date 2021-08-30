J&P Cycles Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Taylor, Mich. Store Location

Motorcycle parts and accessories retailer is set to open its new storefront in the greater Detroit area this Labor Day weekend

TAYLOR, Mich., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J&P Cycles, a leader in aftermarket motorcycle parts and accessories since 1979, will open a brand new store in Taylor, Mich. this September. The retail store will feature a full line-up of motorcycle gear, including helmets, apparel for men and women, parts and more. To celebrate the new location, J&P Cycles is hosting a grand opening event Labor Day weekend (Sept. 3 – 6, 2021) for motorcycle, powersport, and adventure enthusiasts. Community members and residents are also welcome to join the free event.

Throughout the holiday weekend, the public is invited to help kickoff the store opening with a variety of fun—and free—activities, giveaways and raffles. The multiple-day, grand opening festivities will include:

Access to a pinstriper for those looking to add a custom design to their helmet (daily from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET)

A screen printer will be onsite to create custom art and posters (daily from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET)

A variety of food trucks for attendees to purchase food from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET (Sept. 4 – 6, 2021)

Additionally, classic rock bank, Vintage Reissue, will provide live entertainment on Saturday (Sept. 4) and Sunday (Sept. 5) from 12 noon – 4 p.m. ET. A variety of onsite raffles will take place. Prizes include a Sena Bluetooth System ST1, men's and women's apparel, sets of tires from Dunlop, Metzeler/Pirelli, and Michelin, and much more.

"Michigan is home to some amazing off-roading trails and beautiful state forests, making it an ideal location for this new store. We're thrilled to be able to provide this vibrant motorist community with all the gear, apparel and parts that J&P Cycles offers," said Sam Woods, Chief Revenue Officer at Comoto.

J&P Cycles is a family-built business, committed to keeping the world on two wheels. The retailer offers motorcycle parts, exhausts, tires, helmets, handlebars, lights, saddlebags, accessories, and gear.

The grand opening event will be held onsite at the new store (14440 Pardee Road, Taylor, Mich. 48180) from Friday, Sept. 3 – Monday, Sept 6, 2021 beginning at 10 a.m. ET each day. For more information on J&P Cycles, please visit www.jpcycles.com. Members of the media, community members and residents are invited to join the grand opening festivities. For more information, or to RSVP, please reach out to comoto@havasformula.com.

