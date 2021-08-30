U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

J&P Cycles Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Taylor, Mich. Store Location

·2 min read

Motorcycle parts and accessories retailer is set to open its new storefront in the greater Detroit area this Labor Day weekend

TAYLOR, Mich., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J&P Cycles, a leader in aftermarket motorcycle parts and accessories since 1979, will open a brand new store in Taylor, Mich. this September. The retail store will feature a full line-up of motorcycle gear, including helmets, apparel for men and women, parts and more. To celebrate the new location, J&P Cycles is hosting a grand opening event Labor Day weekend (Sept. 3 – 6, 2021) for motorcycle, powersport, and adventure enthusiasts. Community members and residents are also welcome to join the free event.

Comoto Family of Brands (PRNewsfoto/Comoto Holdings)
Comoto Family of Brands (PRNewsfoto/Comoto Holdings)

Throughout the holiday weekend, the public is invited to help kickoff the store opening with a variety of fun—and free—activities, giveaways and raffles. The multiple-day, grand opening festivities will include:

  • Access to a pinstriper for those looking to add a custom design to their helmet (daily from 10 a.m.6 p.m. ET)

  • A screen printer will be onsite to create custom art and posters (daily from 10 a.m.1 p.m. ET)

  • A variety of food trucks for attendees to purchase food from 11 a.m.2 p.m. ET (Sept. 4 – 6, 2021)

Additionally, classic rock bank, Vintage Reissue, will provide live entertainment on Saturday (Sept. 4) and Sunday (Sept. 5) from 12 noon – 4 p.m. ET. A variety of onsite raffles will take place. Prizes include a Sena Bluetooth System ST1, men's and women's apparel, sets of tires from Dunlop, Metzeler/Pirelli, and Michelin, and much more.

"Michigan is home to some amazing off-roading trails and beautiful state forests, making it an ideal location for this new store. We're thrilled to be able to provide this vibrant motorist community with all the gear, apparel and parts that J&P Cycles offers," said Sam Woods, Chief Revenue Officer at Comoto.

J&P Cycles is a family-built business, committed to keeping the world on two wheels. The retailer offers motorcycle parts, exhausts, tires, helmets, handlebars, lights, saddlebags, accessories, and gear.

The grand opening event will be held onsite at the new store (14440 Pardee Road, Taylor, Mich. 48180) from Friday, Sept. 3Monday, Sept 6, 2021 beginning at 10 a.m. ET each day. For more information on J&P Cycles, please visit www.jpcycles.com. Members of the media, community members and residents are invited to join the grand opening festivities. For more information, or to RSVP, please reach out to comoto@havasformula.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jp-cycles-celebrates-grand-opening-of-new-taylor-mich-store-location-301364745.html

SOURCE Comoto Family of Brands

  • Theranos founder claims abuse by ex-boyfriend in fraud trial -court filings

    In court filings submitted more than 18 months ago, Holmes' lawyers said they planned to present evidence that Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani abused her emotionally and psychologically in a relationship that spanned more than a decade. Theranos, which Holmes founded in 2003 at the age of 19, collapsed in March 2018 when she, Balwani and the $9 billion company were charged with fraud by U.S. regulators. Theranos had made Holmes, a Stanford University dropout, a Silicon Valley star.

  • Alibaba Fires 10 for Leaking Sexual Assault Accusations

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has dismissed 10 staffers for publicizing an employee’s account of sexual assault allegations against a former manager, people familiar with the matter said, as the e-commerce giant moves to resolve a case that’s rocked China’s tech establishment.Alibaba announced internally last week it fired the group for sharing a harrowing account posted on an internal forum by a colleague surnamed Zhou, who accused a former manager of rape. Their offenses include sh

  • Dad grabs dying 24-year-old son’s gun after shootout with off-duty NYPD and opens fire

    As a man lay dying on a Bronx street from a shootout with police, his father snatched the gun from his fallen son — and used it to continue the gun battle with cops, authorities said. Two off-duty cops spotted the son, Mike Rosado, 24, shooting at a man on Valentine Ave. near 180th St. in Tremont just after 4 a.m. Sunday, police said. The father and son had been in an argument with a group of ...

  • Kennedy family deeply divided over parole for RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

    Sirhan Sirhan, who shot and killed Robert F. Kennedy at a Los Angeles hotel in 1968, was deemed suitable for release by a two-person parole panel.

  • Chinese privilege in Singapore? 'Entirely baseless', says PM Lee

    Singapore has stood firm on racial equality and treated all races equally, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his Mandarin speech at the National Day Rally.

  • Lawyers seek ICC probe into alleged war crimes in Yemen

    Human rights lawyers representing hundreds of victims of Yemen's civil war are calling on the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition during the devastating conflict. British lawyer Toby Cadman filed the request Monday, highlighting three separate incidents — an August 2018 airstrike that destroyed a school bus and killed dozens; a missile attack in October 2016 that killed at least 110 people; and allegations of torture and murder of civilians being held in prisons in the south of Yemen.

  • OnlyFans and the debate over a safe place for online sex

    The subscription service's abrupt reversal of its plan to ban sexually explicit content highlights the competing interests that decide where sex work is welcome on the internet.

  • Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

    Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the nation’s most important industrial corridors. The hurricane was blamed for at least one death: a person found dead following a report of a fallen tree on a home in Prairieville, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Prairieville is a suburb of Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s capital city.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Might Accuse Her Ex-Boyfriend Of Clouding Her Judgment From Mental And Sexual Abuse

    The founder and former CEO of the disgraced blood diagnostics company Theranos is facing a dozen fraud charges.View Entire Post ›

  • 2 brothers arrested; bodies found buried in Illinois yard

    Police discovered two containers Saturday in a backyard in suburban Chicago, a few days after a man told investigators that the bodies of his mother and sister were buried there years ago. The man and a brother were also arrested, though no charges were filed while police try to confirm the identities of the remains, said Lyons Police Chief Tom Herion. The investigation began after officers were called to conduct a wellness check Thursday at the home in Lyons, 12 miles (19 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

  • Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana With 150+MPH Winds

    Hurricane Ida is pounding Louisiana. It made landfall with winds so strong they ripped the roof off of a clinic. In New Orleans the rain is falling so hard you can barely make out the French Quarter. One person died after being hit by a tree.

  • Hurricane Ida: New Orleans loses power as category 4 storm hits

    Storm hits land on 16th anniversary of KatrinaLouisiana governor confident levees will holdHurricane Ida live updates: all power lost in New Orleans as massive storm hits Louisiana A truck is seen in heavy winds and rain from Hurricane Ida in Bourg, Louisiana. Photograph: Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images Hurricane Ida has knocked out power in New Orleans after making landfall in Louisiana as a brutal category 4 storm, slamming the coast with 150mph sustained winds. One of the most powerful storms to

  • Paramedic bled to death after being stabbed in his SC home, cops say

    The cause of death was listed as exsanguination, which is the severe loss of blood or the action of draining a body of blood.

  • Construction workers find body in far west Las Vegas

    Police in Las Vegas are investigating what they say is a "suspicious death" in the far west part of the valley. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, construction workers found the body of a man in the desert area north of Alta Drive and Cross Bridge Road, west of the 215, around 7 a.m.

  • Armed woman dies after shooting involving CHP on 134 in Glendale

    A woman armed with a rifle died after a confrontation with CHP officers near the 134 Freeway in Glendale on Saturday, officials said.

  • New Orleans officials warn residents to "hunker down" as Hurricane Ida makes landfall

    As Hurricane Ida made landfall at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, New Orleans' mayor and other top emergency officials warned residents to stay home and hunker down. "There's nobody coming right now," said Collin Arnold, New Orleans' top emergency official. Watch the news cofnerence.

  • Hurricane Ida: Louisiana braced for devastation as category 4 storm nears US coast

    Tens of thousands flee as the ‘extremely life-threatening’ hurricane closes in

  • Crew Flies Into Eye of Hurricane as Ida Barrels Towards Gulf Coast

    Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on August 29, as an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported.This video was posted to Twitter by the NOAA Aircraft Operations Center, which said it shows a crew flying into the eye of the hurricane as it moved through the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday morning. Credit: Lt. Cmdr. Doremus, NOAA Corps via Storyful

  • Elizabeth Holmes: from Silicon Valley’s female icon to disgraced CEO on trial

    Once the world’s youngest female self-made billionaire, the former head of Theranos is facing fraud charges and possible jail time Elizabeth Holmes was the Theranos CEO who claimed her technology could perform a large range of tests with a small amount of blood. Photograph: Stephen Lam/Reuters The rise and fall of the blood testing startup Theranos turned the tech world upside down and captured the attention of millions beyond Silicon Valley, inspiring multiple books, documentaries and a televis

  • No cash or gas to run from Ida: 'We can't afford to leave'

    Robert Owens felt defeated and helpless Sunday as he waited in Louisiana's capital city for landfall by one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. By Sunday, it was clear they would be riding out the storm at home in his family's duplex apartment. Owens said the majority of people in his low-income neighborhood are in the same predicament.