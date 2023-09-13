J.P.Morgan expects no further Fed interest rate hikes this cycle

(Reuters) - J.P.Morgan Asset Management said on Wednesday it expects no further interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve in this cycle, after crucial inflation data appeared to remain on its downward path.

Interest rate futures reflected growing confidence that the U.S. central bank probably will not increase rates any further after data showed U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in 14 months in August, but the annual rise in underlying inflation was the smallest in nearly two years.

"Despite still rising oil prices in early September, we expect the impact of oil price spikes on CPI to be limited," J.P.Morgan's Chief Global Strategist David Kelly said in a note.

"We still believe that, barring some further shock, year-over-year headline consumption deflator inflation will be below the Fed's 2% target by the fourth quarter of 2024."

