U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,218.25
    -13.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,607.00
    -99.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,215.00
    -53.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,954.20
    -4.90 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.88
    -0.89 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.05
    -0.02 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0048
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    +1.04 (+5.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1831
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2270
    +0.2970 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,481.78
    +255.40 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.10
    -39.50 (-7.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.37
    +8.52 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,805.52
    -124.81 (-0.43%)
     

J&T Express Announces Expansion of Sorting Centres and Free Shipping Campaign for Customers in Celebration of Its Seventh Anniversary in Indonesia

·3 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global logistics service provider J&T Express announces the expansion of two sorting centres in Indonesia to meet growing local business demand and upgrade work environment for employees, along with a free shipping campaign for customers, in celebration of the company's seventh anniversary in the country.

J&amp;T Express launches a free shipping campaign for customers in Indonesia (PRNewsfoto/J&amp;T Express)
J&T Express launches a free shipping campaign for customers in Indonesia (PRNewsfoto/J&T Express)

Since its launch in Indonesia in August 2015, J&T Express has grown quickly to own a global network covering 13 countries across the globe, providing customers with integrated logistics solutions through intelligent infrastructure and digital logistics network.

Charles Hou, Group Vice President of J&T Express, said, "Indonesia is where we started. It is where we delivered our first parcel and made our first step in the global journey. I'm very proud for what we have achieved over the years, yet I am more grateful for the tremendous support of all the delivery men and women, our staff, our business partners and our customers. Like the nature of our business, our success is a relay. It is only made possible by the effort of every single person along the way.

To better serve the growing local market and provide better working environment for its employees, J&T Express is expanding and optimizing 70th and 71th sorting centres, respectively in East Java and Kalimantan, the areas with high business volumes, according to Robin Lo, CEO of J&T Express Indonesia.

To meet the rising demand of delivery services, the two upgraded sorting warehouses in the city of Madiun and Banjarmasin each covers an area of about 20,000 square meters with a building area of more than 12,000 square meters. Starting operation in November and December, respectively, the sorting centres' processing volume are expected to double with the use of automatic sorting machines in the future.

Meanwhile, J&T Express has launched the "Stop Bayar Ongkir" (Stop Pay Shipping Fee) program on August 20 as part of the anniversary celebration to show gratitude to its customers in Indonesia. The terms and conditions of the "Stop Bayar Ongkir" program can be accessed through the Indonesia official website at www.jet.co.id.

Robin Lo said, "This is one of the few times we have held a delivery fee promotion for customers, although with a different scale. We noticed that delivery services have now become a necessity for the communities. For this reason, on this occasion, we launched a 100% free delivery program as a form of appreciation to our customers who have supported J&T Express over the last seven years and contributed to building J&T into a major delivery service provider in Indonesia."

J&T Express also celebrated its fourth anniversary in Vietnam and Malaysia in July and August, respectively, launching similar programs to show appreciation for customer support.

About J&T Express
J&T Express is a global logistics service provider with leading express delivery businesses in Southeast Asia and China, the largest and fastest-growing market in the world. Founded in 2015, J&T Express' network spans thirteen countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil and Egypt. Adhering to its "customer-oriented and efficiency-based" mission, J&T Express is committed to providing customers with integrated logistics solutions through intelligent infrastructure and digital logistics network, as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistical benefits to all.

Group official website: www.jtexpress.com

(PRNewsfoto/J&amp;T Express)
(PRNewsfoto/J&T Express)

 

SOURCE J&T Express

Recommended Stories

  • Seized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySaudi Arabia’s Booming and This Time It Isn’t Only About OilA luxury yacht formerly owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky will be sold at auction on Tuesday after the billionaire failed to repay JPMorgan Chase &

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get really rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • U.S. Companies on Pace to Bring Home Record Number of Overseas Jobs

    After the Covid-19 pandemic upended supply chains, U.S. companies are bringing jobs and processes closer to home.

  • Why Europe Didn’t Ramp Up Caspian Gas Imports Sooner

    Europe has long-sought to import gas from the Caspian Sea’s giant reserves, but it was only in 2020 that gas began flowing to Europe through the so-called “Southern Gas Corridor”

  • Does It Really Make Financial Sense to Contribute to an HSA After Retirement?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren't enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Smart Way Investors Can Retire at 55

    A plan to retire at age 55 and live off the income from stock dividends will let an early retiree refrain from tapping the principal in his or her investment portfolio while also avoiding the need to earn income by … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 55 and Live Off Your Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • As Japanese manufacturing fades, a factory town fights to stay alive

    The small factories in the western Japanese city of Higashiosaka for decades fuelled the thundering rise of the country's biggest brands - but a weak yen and rising costs have accelerated a slow decline, and are reshaping the industrial heartland. Home to about 6,000 firms, 87% of which have fewer than 20 employees, the city is emblematic of how such forces are pushing Japan's small manufacturers toward a tipping point. The workshops in Higashiosaka create metal components for everything from train seats to ballpoint pens, and have long relied on powerhouses such as Sharp, Panasonic, and Sanyo for orders.

  • Toyota doubles down on its hybrid bet in India

    Toyota is rebooting its strategy for India, doubling down on a bet that emerging markets will learn to love its hybrids, as long as the price is right. This time, Toyota is determined to do it differently with lower-cost hybrids, said four company and industry executives and suppliers who provided previously unreported details about the carmaker's sourcing, production and pricing strategy. Central to the strategy is a drive to cut the cost of full hybrid powertrains by making them in India, where the automaker's factories are running well below capacity, and to source key materials within the country.

  • U.S. is at 'effectively peak employment,' bringing hot wage growth into focus

    The tight U.S. labor market may have reached a new peak this year with wage growth soon to follow.

  • China's July Russian coal imports hit 5-yr high as West shuns Moscow

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -China's coal imports from Russia jumped 14% in July from a year earlier to their highest in at least five years, as China bought discounted coal while Western countries shunned Russian cargoes over its invasion of Ukraine. China brought in 7.42 million tonnes of coal from Russia last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday. Western countries were avoiding cargoes from Russia ahead of a European Union ban on Russian coal that came into force on Aug. 11, aimed at reducing the Kremlin's energy revenue over its February invasion.

  • Rapper Rick Ross Responds To Violations, Fines At WingStop Locations ‘There Will be Mistakes’

    Rick Ross or slick boss? See what he had to say.

  • How Co-Working Spaces Lead to More Innovation for Tech Startups

    For tech startups wondering where to locate their new companies, here’s one suggestion: Set up shop near another tech startup, preferably one that isn’t in the same business. In a working paper, researchers from Harvard University, the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology measured the exchange of ideas that occurred between tech startups located near each other at one of the largest technology co-working spaces in the U.S. Working in such close range allowed for socialization, which in turn led to idea sharing about the types of technology the startups were using as part of their overall tech infrastructure, the researchers found.

  • Is Google A Buy As 'Performance Max' Advertising Tools Kick In?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Time to Upgrade Your Old Phone? More Consumers Say, ‘Not Yet’

    Companies are making fewer phones and fewer phone parts, because for many consumers, inflation worries outweigh the urge to get the latest phone.

  • 37 Red Flags To Look For In Job Interviews

    "A lot of restaurants through the years' 'Can you start tonight?' means they are super under staffed. One time he asked if I can start now. Like, 'Interview's over; hop on the line.'"View Entire Post ›

  • 17 Irritating-To-Look-At Screenshots Of Bosses And Companies That Look Like They Would Be Miserable To Work For

    Unprofessional, incompetent, and in charge.View Entire Post ›

  • Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bet on oil and gas pays off as profits soar to £474m

    Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos made £474m in profits from its oil and gas business last year after turmoil in the energy markets sent prices soaring.

  • How Federal Employees Find Financial Advisors

    Federal employees have unique needs when it comes to financial and retirement planning. Because of these unique concerns, financial advisors who work with them should have a special understanding of federal government employees' benefits. Such advisors can help U.S. government … Continue reading → The post Financial Advisors for Federal Government Employees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Carlsbad Caverns flooding strands 150 tourists for several hours

    Tourists were allowed to leave the park after being stranded for approximately five hours at the visitors center.

  • You’re New at a Company. How Can You Learn Its Technology?

    Too many companies give a little training and then figure employees can learn on their own. Here’s how to make sure employees get up to speed quickly.