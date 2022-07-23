U.S. markets closed

J&T Express Celebrates Its Fourth Anniversary in Vietnam

·3 min read

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global logistics service provider J&T Express celebrates its fourth anniversary in Vietnam today, marking four years of extensive expansion of its domestic network. At present, J&T Express provides nationwide coverage through network partners at more than 1,900 courier depots.

J&amp;T Express Celebrates Its Fourth Anniversary in Vietnam
J&T Express Celebrates Its Fourth Anniversary in Vietnam

Since its launch in Vietnam in July 2018, J&T Express has continuously sought to adapt its offerings to cater to the needs of the local market. From the provision of regular services such as J&T Standard Express and J&T Fast to address postage and courier needs, J&T has since expanded its services to broader offerings such as J&T Super (expedite delivery), J&T Fresh (fresh produce delivery), and J&T International (international logistics services).

Against the backdrop of the COVID pandemic, J&T Express Vietnam responded with contactless delivery to ensure minimal disruptions in Vietnam and attaching "Safety Parcel Card" to the parcels to indicate the health status of the courier. Last August, J&T Express launched J&T Fresh in Vietnam to provide logistical support for the consumption of agricultural products across Vietnam over the harvest season. This included supporting harvesting, transporting produce, guiding farmers in packing, and teaching them how to upload their agricultural products on e-commerce sites. This is a great example of how J&T Express leverages its global expertise to cater to each market's local needs.

Technology remains at the core of J&T Express' service offerings. Earlier this year, J&T Express inaugurated the Cu Chi Sorting Center in Vietnam – a facility of about 60,000sqm fitted with smart logistics systems across processing, storage, and delivery. The Center is equipped with the automated cross-belt sorter, which enables automated barcode scanning and package sorting based on destination. It is also equipped with the advanced DWS system and the integrated swivel wheel intelligent sorting system, which help to sort packages automatically. With the new center and the company's upgraded technology, J&T Express Vietnam's daily processing capacity in the first half of the year has increased by about 4 times year-over-year with over 99% sorting accuracy.

Charles Hou, Group Vice President of J&T Express, said, "Vietnam was the second market J&T Express entered following our establishment in Indonesia. I am very proud of what we have achieved in Vietnam in such a short time. This is a strong testament to the success of our highly replicable business model and our commitment to continuously cultivating each market and benefiting the local communities we operate in. Today, J&T Express has grown into a network covering 13 countries across Asia, Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America, but our mission to be a customer-oriented and efficiency-based express service provider has never changed."

Phan Binh, Brand Director of J&T Express Vietnam said, "As we look back at the journey of J&T Express Vietnam over the past four years, I am both grateful and humbled at how far J&T Express has come. Looking ahead, I am equally excited for future opportunities to continue bringing the best technology-enabled solutions to customers and businesses tapping into our expanding global network. We remain hopeful and optimistic about the logistics and e-commerce growth of Vietnam and look forward to contributing as a key player."

About J&T Express

J&T Express is a global logistics service provider with leading express delivery businesses in Southeast Asia and China, the largest and fastest-growing market in the world. Founded in 2015, J&T Express' network spans thirteen countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil and Egypt. Adhering to its "customer-oriented and efficiency-based" mission, J&T Express is committed to providing customers with integrated logistics solutions through intelligent infrastructure and digital logistics network, as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistical benefits to all.

(PRNewsfoto/J&amp;T Express)
(PRNewsfoto/J&T Express)

SOURCE J&T Express

