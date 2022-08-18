U.S. markets open in 7 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,273.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,952.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,477.00
    -16.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,990.30
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.21
    +0.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.30
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.65
    -0.08 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0176
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.90
    +0.21 (+1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2047
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0340
    -0.0560 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,462.24
    -659.82 (-2.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.08
    -14.74 (-2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    -20.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,975.04
    -247.73 (-0.85%)
     

J&T Express Launches "Together, 4ever" Campaign in Celebration of its Fourth Anniversary in Malaysia

·3 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global logistics service provider J&T Express launches "Together, 4ever" campaign today in celebration of the company's fourth year of delivering excellent customer-centric services in Malaysia.

J&amp;T Express celebrates its fourth anniversary in Malaysia
J&T Express celebrates its fourth anniversary in Malaysia

The theme "Together, 4ever" embodies J&T Express' deep-rooted belief in integrating the interests across stakeholders, business partners, employees and end-consumers to foster greater synergies and develop win-win relationships. This Campaign will run from 15 August to 15 October 2022, and will spread out across five categories of events, each designed specifically to express our gratitude to supportive business partners and consumers. Details of the campaign can be found here.

Charles Hou, Group Vice President of J&T Express, said, "Malaysia was one of our first markets and I'm extremely proud of what we've achieved in the past four years. We've grown from a regional service provider to a network covering 13 countries across the globe and our commitment to local customers has never changed. Moving forward, J&T, together with local partners, will be dedicated to offering more localized and efficient services for our Malaysian and global customers."

Since its launch in Malaysia in August 2018, J&T Express has continuously sought to adapt its offerings to cater to the needs of the local market. From the provision of standard delivery service, the company has since expanded to broader services such as J&T VIP, J&T International Shipping, J&T Next Day Delivery, J&T Express Document and J&T Fresh Delivery.

"As we look back at the past four years, I am heartened at how far we've come. At the same time, I remain hopeful and confident in the logistics and e-commerce growth of Malaysia. At J&T Express, we look forward to contributing as one of Malaysia's most important players." said Yuan Kai Jin, J&T Express Malaysia Sales and Marketing Director.

In addition to the campaign, J&T Express will also be upgrading 30 of its nationwide outlets into Premium Courier Points. Customers can expect to enjoy enhanced service experience which begins with more friendly and comfortable atmosphere at these courier depots. New features include interactive LED billboards, merchandise and a dedicated packaging station.

About J&T Express

J&T Express is a global logistics service provider with leading express delivery businesses in Southeast Asia and China, the largest and fastest-growing market in the world. Founded in 2015, J&T Express' network spans thirteen countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil and Egypt. Adhering to its "customer-oriented and efficiency-based" mission, J&T Express is committed to providing customers with integrated logistics solutions through intelligent infrastructure and digital logistics network, as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistical benefits to all.

Group official website: www.jtexpress.com

(PRNewsfoto/J&amp;T Express)
(PRNewsfoto/J&T Express)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jt-express-launches-together-4ever-campaign-in-celebration-of-its-fourth-anniversary-in-malaysia-301607520.html

SOURCE J&T Express

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks From the Prospering Industry

    Higher production of commodities is boosting demand for pipeline and storage assets, thereby brightening the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry. Some of the frontrunners in the industry are Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET) and Magellan Midstream (MMP).

  • China Attacks US Chip Handouts While Warning of Market Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China lashed out at a $52 billion program to expand American chipmaking, saying the landmark blueprint contains elements that violate fair market principles and targets Beijing’s own efforts to build a semiconductor industry.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet DemandBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s

  • Five Vital Commodity Industries Are Buckling Under Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The energy crisis is getting worse, piling pressure on commodities industries that provide the building blocks of the global economy.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet DemandBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in Manchester United FC, Sources SayEnerg

  • California biotech's $100M investment in Oregon is on track

    The South San Francisco-based maker of synthetic DNA plans to be in operation in the Portland area by January.

  • Oil prices post first gain in 4 sessions as weekly U.S. crude supplies drop by more than 7 million barrels

    Oil futures finish higher for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, as U.S. government data showing a more than seven million-barrel weekly drop in domestic supplies helps offset concerns over the global growth outlook.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 28 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Oil prices hold steady as recession worries offset lower U.S. stocks

    (Reuters) -Oil prices were little changed on Thursday as investors grappled with falling stockpiles in the United States, rising output from Russia and worries about a potential global recession. Brent crude futures climbed 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $93.75 a barrel by 0347 GMT. U.S. crude futures gained 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $88.21 a barrel.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk causes stir after joking about buying Manchester United

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Elon Musk joking on Twitter about buying Manchester United and how it sent the stock higher.

  • Sky-high inflation drives America's wealthy families to Walmart

    Virtually no one is immune to inflation, especially given consumer prices are the highest they've been in the last 40 years.

  • Oil Fluctuates as Economic Slowdown Weighed Against US Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as investors weighed lingering concerns about an economic slowdown against bullish signals from the US and OPEC.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet DemandBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in Manchester United FC, Sources SayWest Texas

  • This Bitcoin Miner Could Thrive If Prices Crash Again

    Investors should assess what companies will have the most breathing room should Bitcoin take another step downward.

  • 2 Radio Frequency Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    Accelerated deployment of 5G enhances the prospects for the Zacks Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry players like Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and RF Industries (RFIL) despite supply-chain constraints.

  • Japan auto lobby says it is concerned about new U.S. law on EV credits

    A major Japanese auto lobby said it was concerned about a new U.S. law that restricts tax credits for electric vehicles to those assembled in North America. The Biden administration said on Tuesday about 20 models still qualify for tax credits of up to $7,500. Credits end immediately for about 70% of the 72 models that were previously eligible, according to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an industry trade group.

  • Better Buy: Unity Software vs. Matterport

    Matterport develops 3D spatial scanning software which creates "digital twins" of physical locations and stores them on a cloud-based platform. Could that strategy, which is part of its broader diversification away from the gaming market, crush Matterport and make Unity a more promising long-term investment? Unity and Matterport both struggled this year as rising interest rates punished higher-growth companies that failed to hit home runs.

  • Polestar will release a production version of its O2 concept convertible in 2026

    Polestar has confirmed that a production version of its O2 Concept roadster, the 6, is coming in 2026.

  • OPEC Chief Sees High Risk of Oil Squeeze Amid Bullish Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in Manchester United FC, Sources SayGlobal oil markets face a high risk of a supply squeeze th

  • 4 Lithium Stocks in Focus on High Demand & Clean Energy Drive

    The biggest beneficiary of the shift toward EVs would be lithium stocks Livent Corporation (LTHM), Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), Albemarle Corp. (ALB) and Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL).

  • These 6 Dividend Stocks Pay $83 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    These widely owned companies are doling out between $11.1 billion and $18.5 billion in dividend income to their shareholders each year!

  • Plaintiff drops suit in first Zantac trial

    Yahoo Finance health care correspondent Anjalee Khemlani details how the first case against pharmaceutical company GSK over its Zantac derivative was voluntarily dismissed.

  • Clean Energy Or Fossil Fuels? Wall Street Is Betting On Both

    Energy is back on Wall Street’s radar after a couple of bad years, and big banks are investing in both clean energy and hydrocarbons, with no signs of the trend changing any time soon