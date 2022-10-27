U.S. markets open in 9 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,861.25
    +20.25 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,052.00
    +180.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,499.25
    +53.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.60
    +13.70 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.15
    +0.24 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.90
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.49
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0069
    -0.0017 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    -0.0930 (-2.26%)
     

  • Vix

    27.28
    -1.18 (-4.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1607
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1680
    -0.1920 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,758.71
    +502.79 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.64
    +15.06 (+3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,370.28
    -61.56 (-0.22%)
     

J&T Express Singapore Recognised for Excellent Employee and Partner Experience at the Asian Experience Awards 2022

·5 min read

Alongside the two awards win, the company announced the expansion of its international delivery service to 220 destinations worldwide on the J&T Singapore App

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J&T Express Singapore has won two awards at the recent Asian Experience Awards 2022, clinching the Singapore Employee Experience of the Year and the Singapore Partner Experience of the Year awards in the logistics category.

J&amp;T Express Singapore official picture
J&T Express Singapore official picture

Judged by an esteemed panel of industry experts, the prestigious award programme, presented by the Asian Business Review Magazine, aims to recognise companies that deliver exceptionally meaningful brand experiences to their stakeholders.

Rapid growth in Southeast Asia's e-commerce industry over the past two years has pushed logistics solutions to the forefront of business operations and accelerated a talent crunch in the logistics industry. To address this dual challenge, J&T Express Singapore has been focusing on building a diverse workplace and delivering efficient logistics services for their partners and consumers, which is also the strategic foundation that has underpinned its growth since the company officially launched its Singapore operations in 2020.

Alice Yeung, Sales and Marketing Director of J&T Express Singapore said, "We are honoured to be recognised for our strong culture and commitment to support our partners in any way possible. Operating as a relatively young but determined logistics company with a focus in e-commerce has placed us in a unique position to reimagine how career paths are developed and what collaboration with partners should look like. The accolades are an encouragement that we are moving in the right direction as we continue forging ahead to bring about more innovative and future-forward initiatives."

Singapore Employee Experience of the Year - Logistics

Talent shortage has been a persistent challenge for logistics industry. Recognising that logistics is a people-centric business, J&T Express Singapore rolled out new initiatives over the past year to attract and retain a diverse pool of employees.

J&T Express Singapore has been actively offering stable employment opportunities to a wide range of groups and workers with diverse backgrounds through collaborations with tertiary institutions as well as social enterprises like Yellow Ribbon Singapore and People's Association. Adopting an equitable, merit-based recruitment strategy along with upskilling training structures has enabled J&T Express Singapore to successfully attract more talent, as well as build an inclusive culture that promotes greater employee engagement and retention.

Singapore Partner Experience of the Year – Logistics

E-commerce businesses often see periodic surges in demand during year-end online sales campaigns, which rose to prominence during the pandemic. To ensure deliveries are efficiently fulfilled during these peak periods, J&T Express Singapore worked closely with their partners to understand and forecast delivery volumes, ramping up operations to meet customer needs.

One of its long-term clients is Table Matters, a local tableware brand, that saw a huge improvement in its parcel breakage rates and fewer complaints about damaged products following their partnership with J&T Express, resulting in significant cost savings and an improved e-commerce customer journey.

"When the pandemic pushed more consumers to shop online, it became evident that improving our e-commerce delivery experience will be critical. We are thankful to have found a trusted partner in J&T Express, who has played a key role in enabling us to meet growing consumer demands, be it during the peak of the pandemic or annual year-end shopping season," said Brien Chua, founder of Table Matters and its sister company HOUZE, a homeware brand.

With a global network spanning 13 countries across regions like Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Middle East, J&T Express is looking to support more partners in their international expansion by providing both cross-border and last-mile delivery services.

J&T Singapore App expands international delivery services to cover 220 destinations

As part of J&T Express' commitment to driving innovation and providing quality logistics services, the company announced that the J&T Singapore App expanded its international delivery services to include over 220 countries and regions.

With this, eCommerce start-up merchants and individual consumers will now be able to reach a broader range of customers or deliver personal parcels conveniently at competitively priced rates, starting from SGD $5.36 (exclusive of prevailing charges such as GST) for parcels weighing less than 30kg.

The J&T Singapore App is available on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About J&T Express

J&T Express is a global logistics service provider with leading express delivery businesses in Southeast Asia and China, the largest and fastest-growing market in the world. Founded in 2015, J&T Express' network spans thirteen countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil and Egypt. Adhering to its "customer-oriented and efficiency-based" mission, J&T Express is committed to providing customers with integrated logistics solutions through intelligent infrastructure and digital logistics network, as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistical benefits to all.

In Singapore, J&T Express offers one-stop e-commerce solutions catered to online businesses with core services of last-mile delivery, fulfilment and international delivery. Since its launch in 2020, J&T Express Singapore has experienced significant growth and progress, including expansion of the logistics network, fleet size, team size, along with the development of technology and suite of solutions. The company currently has two sorting hubs across Singapore, a fulfilment centre at Penjuru and a warehouse at the Changi Airfreight Centre. For more information, please visit www.jtexpress.sg

(PRNewsfoto/J&amp;T Express)
(PRNewsfoto/J&T Express)

SOURCE J&T Express

Recommended Stories

  • Global Infrastructure Partners Names Evercore’s Mellet as CFO

    (Bloomberg) -- Global Infrastructure Partners has hired Evercore Inc. Chief Financial Officer Celeste Mellet as a partner and CFO. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in Ukraine“We are delighted to welcome Celeste to GIP’s leadership team,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bayo

  • Study finds 10% of US adults use TikTok to get their news regularly, up from 3% in 2020

    A Pew Research Center survey found roughly 10% of US adults get their news from TikTok, one of two platforms seeing an increase in users looking for news.

  • Southeast Asia Digital Economy Slows as Consumers Curb Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Growth in Southeast Asia’s internet economy is slowing after years of expansion, showing that even emerging digital markets aren’t immune to economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineOnline spending in the region will rise about 20% this year t

  • Bankers Replaced by Tech PhDs as Xi Sparks New Fund Talent War

    (Bloomberg) -- One in five Chinese youths can’t find a job. Oliver Jiang has to fight off employers with a stick.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineWhen the first-time job-seeker posted his resume on a recruitment website earlier this year, his inbox exploded and his pho

  • Zuckerberg Asks for ‘Patience’ as Meta’s Costs Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg asked investors for patience with the social-media giant’s swelling investments in unproven bets at an already-challenging time for digital-advertising companies.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in Ukrain

  • Musk Tells Twitter Employees He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk told Twitter Inc. employees on Wednesday that he doesn’t plan to cut 75% of the staff when he takes over the company, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineMusk, whose $44 billion deal for Twitter is on t

  • Elon Musk set to address Twitter employees on Friday

    Yahoo Finance Live look at Elon Musk's reported trips to Twitter headquarters ahead of his employee address this Friday.

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • Apple reportedly 'undercutting' other businesses through new app store rules

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details the criticism Apple is facing for its new rules on its App Store and how it impacts other businesses.

  • Facebook and Google grew into tech titans by ignoring Wall Street. Now it could lead to their downfall

    In the thick of a slowdown in ad spending and with a potential recession looming, Wall Street is sending obvious signals that Google and Facebook need to tighten their belts. And it is time for executives to listen.

  • Americans Say They Need $1.2 Million to Retire. Most Aren’t Saving Enough.

    A million dollars in retirement savings isn’t going to cut it anymore for a comfortable retirement. Americans are revising their savings goals upward, according to a new survey.

  • EBAY CELEBRATES BUSINESS RESILIENCE AND GROWTH IN ECOMMERCE WITH ANNUAL ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR AWARDS

    As small businesses continue to get back on their feet post-pandemic, eBay Canada is celebrating the community by announcing winners of the 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year Awards. In its 18th year, the program has evolved to reflect what it means to thrive as a Canadian small business with access to 138 million buyers across 190 markets via eBay's global marketplace.

  • Depleting strategic oil reserves could prove ‘painful in the months to come’: Saudi energy minister

    Without naming the U.S., Saudi Arabia's energy minister says the depletion of emergency crude reserves could become “painful in the months to come.”

  • Exxon strikes oil again in Guyana with two new discoveries

    Exxon did not disclose how much crude oil or gas it estimates the new discoveries to contain. The about 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil discovered prior to Wednesday's finds, should make the country a global oil power in the coming years, Rystad says.

  • Seagate to Cut 3,000 Jobs, Faces Charge of Violating Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, the biggest maker of computer hard drives, said it’s eliminating about 3,000 jobs and that big buyers of technology are cutting orders on concerns the economy is worsening. The shares fell more than 10% as trading got underway in New York. They have lost more than half their value this year.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most

  • Alphabet earnings: ‘There’s so much dependence upon advertising,’ analyst says

    TECHnalysis Research President and Chief Analyst Bob O’Donnell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Alphabet and Microsoft earnings as well as the outlook for tech stocks.

  • Oil prices rally around record U.S. exports and weakened dollar

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines crude oil and natural gas prices amid recent export trends.

  • Mark Zuckerberg hit by tech slowdown as Meta profits halve

    Profits more than halved at the owner of Facebook, wiping $2bn off the fortune of founder Mark Zuckerberg as the company became the latest victim of a global slowdown in tech.

  • Google’s earnings outlook was 'particularly ominous,' analyst says

    RBC Capital Markets Internet Analyst Brad Erickson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Google earnings, the slowdown in YouTube ad revenue, and hiring in Big Tech.

  • Too young for Medicare? Try one of these 5 health insurance options instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.