J&T Express Singapore Recognised for Excellent Employee and Partner Experience at the Asian Experience Awards 2022

Alongside the two awards win, the company announced the expansion of its international delivery service to 220 destinations worldwide on the J&T Singapore App

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J&T Express Singapore has won two awards at the recent Asian Experience Awards 2022, clinching the Singapore Employee Experience of the Year and the Singapore Partner Experience of the Year awards in the logistics category.

J&T Express Singapore

Judged by an esteemed panel of industry experts, the prestigious award programme, presented by the Asian Business Review Magazine, aims to recognise companies that deliver exceptionally meaningful brand experiences to their stakeholders.

Rapid growth in Southeast Asia's e-commerce industry over the past two years has pushed logistics solutions to the forefront of business operations and accelerated a talent crunch in the logistics industry. To address this dual challenge, J&T Express Singapore has been focusing on building a diverse workplace and delivering efficient logistics services for their partners and consumers, which is also the strategic foundation that has underpinned its growth since the company officially launched its Singapore operations in 2020.

Alice Yeung, Sales and Marketing Director of J&T Express Singapore said, "We are honoured to be recognised for our strong culture and commitment to support our partners in any way possible. Operating as a relatively young but determined logistics company with a focus in e-commerce has placed us in a unique position to reimagine how career paths are developed and what collaboration with partners should look like. The accolades are an encouragement that we are moving in the right direction as we continue forging ahead to bring about more innovative and future-forward initiatives."

Singapore Employee Experience of the Year - Logistics

Talent shortage has been a persistent challenge for logistics industry. Recognising that logistics is a people-centric business, J&T Express Singapore rolled out new initiatives over the past year to attract and retain a diverse pool of employees.

J&T Express Singapore has been actively offering stable employment opportunities to a wide range of groups and workers with diverse backgrounds through collaborations with tertiary institutions as well as social enterprises like Yellow Ribbon Singapore and People's Association. Adopting an equitable, merit-based recruitment strategy along with upskilling training structures has enabled J&T Express Singapore to successfully attract more talent, as well as build an inclusive culture that promotes greater employee engagement and retention.

Singapore Partner Experience of the Year – Logistics

E-commerce businesses often see periodic surges in demand during year-end online sales campaigns, which rose to prominence during the pandemic. To ensure deliveries are efficiently fulfilled during these peak periods, J&T Express Singapore worked closely with their partners to understand and forecast delivery volumes, ramping up operations to meet customer needs.

One of its long-term clients is Table Matters, a local tableware brand, that saw a huge improvement in its parcel breakage rates and fewer complaints about damaged products following their partnership with J&T Express, resulting in significant cost savings and an improved e-commerce customer journey.

"When the pandemic pushed more consumers to shop online, it became evident that improving our e-commerce delivery experience will be critical. We are thankful to have found a trusted partner in J&T Express, who has played a key role in enabling us to meet growing consumer demands, be it during the peak of the pandemic or annual year-end shopping season," said Brien Chua, founder of Table Matters and its sister company HOUZE, a homeware brand.

With a global network spanning 13 countries across regions like Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Middle East, J&T Express is looking to support more partners in their international expansion by providing both cross-border and last-mile delivery services.

J&T Singapore App expands international delivery services to cover 220 destinations

As part of J&T Express' commitment to driving innovation and providing quality logistics services, the company announced that the J&T Singapore App expanded its international delivery services to include over 220 countries and regions.

With this, eCommerce start-up merchants and individual consumers will now be able to reach a broader range of customers or deliver personal parcels conveniently at competitively priced rates, starting from SGD $5.36 (exclusive of prevailing charges such as GST) for parcels weighing less than 30kg.

The J&T Singapore App is available on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About J&T Express

J&T Express is a global logistics service provider with leading express delivery businesses in Southeast Asia and China, the largest and fastest-growing market in the world. Founded in 2015, J&T Express' network spans thirteen countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil and Egypt. Adhering to its "customer-oriented and efficiency-based" mission, J&T Express is committed to providing customers with integrated logistics solutions through intelligent infrastructure and digital logistics network, as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistical benefits to all.

In Singapore, J&T Express offers one-stop e-commerce solutions catered to online businesses with core services of last-mile delivery, fulfilment and international delivery. Since its launch in 2020, J&T Express Singapore has experienced significant growth and progress, including expansion of the logistics network, fleet size, team size, along with the development of technology and suite of solutions. The company currently has two sorting hubs across Singapore, a fulfilment centre at Penjuru and a warehouse at the Changi Airfreight Centre. For more information, please visit www.jtexpress.sg

SOURCE J&T Express