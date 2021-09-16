U.S. markets open in 7 hours 41 minutes

Jøtul AS, a subsidiary of Jotul Holdings SA, announces fixed income investor meetings and publishes certain financial information

Jøtul AS
·2 min read

Fredrikstad, 16 September 2021

Jøtul AS, a subsidiary of Jotul Holdings SA, hereby announces that Pareto Securities AB has been mandated to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on 20 September 2021.

Subject to, inter alia, market conditions, a 3-year senior secured floating rate bond issue may follow. The proceeds from the contemplated bond issue, should it materialise, will be used primarily to finance the redemption of Jotul Holding SA's existing bond loan with ISIN NO0010815749.

In conjunction with the contemplated bond issue, Jotul Holdings SA publishes preliminary financial information for the last twelve months ended August 2021 as well as outlook for the financial year ending December 2021.

NOKm

LTM August 2021

FY 2021E

Revenue

1,161.2

1,260.4

Adjusted EBITDA

151.2

174.1

Adjusted EBITDA (ex. IFRS 16)

113.9

132.9

Net interest-bearing debt

842.9

-

Net interest-bearing debt (ex. IFRS 16)

488.8

-

This announcement and the information contained herein are for information purposes only. Under no circumstances shall the information constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities in any jurisdiction.

This is information which Jotul Holdings SA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 07:00 CET on 16 September 2021.

For additional information, please contact:
Nils Agnar Brunborg, CEO, Jøtul AS, +47 69 35 90 00, Nils.Brunborg@jotul.no

About Jøtul
Jøtul is one of the world’s oldest producers of stoves, inserts and fireplaces. Building on a proud Norwegian heritage, Jøtul combines fine craftsmanship with the art of coping with the cold for 160 years. Jøtul is headquartered in Fredrikstad, Norway and features five prominent brands Jøtul. Scan, Ild, Ravelli and Atra and proudly sells to 45 countries around the world. To learn more about Jøtul, please visit: https://intl.jotul.com/

Attachment


