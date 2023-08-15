J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) most popular amongst private companies who own 58%, insiders hold 17%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in J.W. Mays indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 58% ownership

17% of J.W. Mays is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 58% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 17% of the company's stockholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of J.W. Mays, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About J.W. Mays?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in J.W. Mays. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at J.W. Mays' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

J.W. Mays is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Weinstein Enterprises, Inc with 35% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 23% and 14% of the stock. Lloyd Shulman, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of J.W. Mays

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in J.W. Mays, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$100m, and insiders have US$17m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 16% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 58%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand J.W. Mays better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for J.W. Mays that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

