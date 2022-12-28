U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,794.39
    -34.86 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,990.07
    -251.49 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,230.16
    -123.07 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.11
    -18.40 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.85
    -0.68 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.10
    -10.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.47 (-1.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8850
    +0.0250 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3840
    +0.9550 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,608.20
    -83.88 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.57
    -1.55 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.19
    +24.18 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,340.50
    -107.37 (-0.41%)
     

J. Wayne Leonard Prosperity Center Reopens After Sustaining Damage From Hurricane Ida

Entergy Corporation
·2 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Entergy Corporation

The United Way of Southeast Louisiana reopened the J. Wayne Leonard Prosperity Center at 2402 Canal Street in New Orleans, one block away from its original location, after the building sustained significant water damage during Hurricane Ida and left staff to provide appointment-only services.

Wayne Leonard, former chairman and chief executive officer of Entergy, is recognized as the center's namesake for serving as a champion for underprivileged customers during his 14 years of leadership with the company before retiring in 2013. The center was established with the support of generous donors, including a $2 million contribution that was comprised of a personal gift of $1 million from Leonard and matched by Entergy. The Prosperity Center will expand its services to help low- to moderate-income individuals and families gain stability through services like financial education and coaching, free tax preparation, asset ownership programs and more.

Under Leonard's leadership, Entergy's low-income initiatives were created and continue to this day, providing solutions for households that struggle to afford their utility bills, while working to break the cycle of generational poverty and helping families achieve economic stability.

Serving the New Orleans community and the surrounding area since 2017, the center has:

  • Helped participants save an average of $1,500 within six months and reduce their debts by $300.

  • Assisted with $15.5 million in asset purchases through the IDA Project.

  • Granted over $1.3 million in mortgage and rental assistance.

  • Prepared 5,800 tax returns at no cost.

  • Provided over 1,400 one-on-one coaching sessions and 102 financial education workshops.

Learn more about the J. Wayne Leonard Prosperity Center reopening here.

Entergy Corporation, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Press release picture
Entergy Corporation, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.entergy.com/sustainability/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733472/J-Wayne-Leonard-Prosperity-Center-Reopens-After-Sustaining-Damage-From-Hurricane-Ida

Recommended Stories

  • How To Prevent Your Divorce From Ruining Your Credit

    Going through a divorce can be a major transition both personally and financially. Although the act of getting a divorce doesn't directly affect your credit score, it can change your financial...

  • Should You Investigate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) At US$150?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:A ). The company's stock led...

  • Four observations: Pacers rebound with convincing win over Atlanta

    The Pacers improved to 6-1 on the second night of back-to-backs, moving on from a 20-point loss in New Orleans with a 129-114 win over Atlanta.

  • 17 Simple Ways To Master Networking, According to Science

    People cringe over small talk about weather -- because they're doing it wrong. Use these tips to network better and optimize your connections.

  • Colts place CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. on IR

    Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. was placed on the injured reserve list Wednesday.

  • Cardinals place Budda Baker, Trysten Hill on IR

    Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker played through a fractured shoulder Sunday, playing all 81 snaps. He won’t play anymore this season. The Cardinals officially ended Baker’s season, placing him on injured reserve Wednesday. He leads the team with 111 tackles and has two interceptions, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and seven passes defensed. [more]

  • Bangladesh: Densely-populated Dhaka gets first metro line

    Bangladesh's PM says the metro will reduce traffic in the city with a population of 22 million.

  • WATCH: Everything NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills said about Tua Tagovailoa’s entry into concussion protocol

    He spoke with Judy Battista for NFL Network.

  • Lamar Jackson remains out of practice

    On Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said, “We’ll just have to see,” when asked if quarterback Lamar Jackson would be back at practice this week. Well, now reporters have seen that he isn’t. Jackson was not on the field for his 10th consecutive practice, according to multiple reporters on the Ravens beat. Jackson has [more]

  • I Hope You Didn't Just Buy Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Because It's January's PS Plus Game

    Respawn’s excellent action-adventure adaptation Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order leads another loaded month of free games for the cheapest tier of Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription service. This is great news for everyone who still needs to finish it ahead of Jedi: Survivor’s launch in March. It’s less great news for anyone who recently paid for the acclaimed 2019 blockbuster during the recent slew of holiday sales.

  • Museum visitor pockets part of $70,000 art piece and walks out, Oklahoma cops say

    “To our knowledge, it’s the first time anything has gone missing from the museum,” the museum president said.

  • Bitcoin's Computing Power Recovers After Falling Roughly 40%

    The bitcoin mining hashrate, a measure of computing power on the blockchain, dropped about 100 exahash per second (EH/s), or 40%, to 156 EH/s, between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24, as a powerful storm swept across North America. It returned to about 250 EH/s as of Sunday. Christine Lee presents "The Chart of the Day."

  • Gold prices settle higher as U.S. dollar weakens after China’s decision to ease COVID curbs

    Gold and silver futures settled sharply higher on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar slipped. Copper also jumped on hopes that China lifting COVID-19 restrictions to reopen its economy will boost demand of industrial metals and support the country’s real-estate sector. Gold for February delivery (GCG23) rose $18.90, or 1.1%, to settle at $1,823.10 per ounce on Comex.

  • Bitcoin Falls as Hopes for Santa Rally Fade. Crypto Traders Fear a ‘Serious Leg Down.’

    Cryptocurrencies are limping into the end of a historically bad year. Hopes of a boost to end 2022 are fading as the window for a Santa Claus rally narrows.

  • Global Bonds Slide as China Reopening Fuels Inflation Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bonds fell in thin trading on concern China’s decision to relax coronavirus curbs would spur inflation.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million for Robinhood StakeEuropean debt led the sli

  • Why Essa Bancorp (ESSA) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Essa Bancorp (ESSA) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Stock Market Live: Stocks Slide As Tesla, Apple Fail To Power Santa Claus Rally

    Big tech heavyweights aren't able to power the market's elusive 'Santa Claus' rally as traders look for support to close out a brutal year for U.S. stocks.

  • Apple stock slumps toward lowest close in 18 months, worst yearly performance since 2008

    Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) slumped 1.7% in afternoon trading, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s (DJIA) decliners, as they flirted with their first sub-$130 close in 18 months. Weighing on the technology behemoth’s stock were fears of a COVID surge in China, where a lot of components for Apple’s products are made, after China-based electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. (NIO)  lowered its delivery outlook amid COVID-related production challenges. Apple’s stock has tumbled 12.4% in December, putting it on track for the weakest monthly performance since it shed 12.8% in May 2019, and the first December drop since 2018.

  • China's Reopening Could be Huge for Oil: Babin

    Oil has been gaining on hopes that China will reopen its economy fully after easing Covid restrictions. But Rebecca Babin of CIBC Private Wealth Group, says risks remain. She's on "Bloomberg Markets." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • 11 predictions for 2023—from Yahoo Finance readers

    We asked the Yahoo Finance community to tell us what might happen in 2023. You told us to watch 3-D printed houses, shipping stocks, used-car prices—and the metaverse.