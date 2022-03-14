U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

J2 Health Raises $4.5 Million in Seed Funding

·1 min read

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J2 Health — a B2B healthcare SaaS company — has raised a $4.5 million Seed investment round, led by New York-based venture capital firms Primary Ventures, Tiger Global and BoxGroup to enable healthcare organizations to optimize provider network performance. Industry leaders including Mario Schlosser, CEO of Oscar Health, also participated in the round.

Most Americans access healthcare through a provider network - the doctors and hospitals contracted with health insurers to deliver care. Insurers, however, struggle to build the best networks for their customers, relying on complex, unreliable data and disjointed processes.

"Even the most sophisticated organizations struggle with foundational questions, like who are the doctors we are contracted with," says CEO Josh Poretz, who has deep experience constructing provider networks. "The complex questions we need to answer to improve healthcare — are our networks good, how can we deliver more value to consumers — are severely underserved."

J2 Health, whose name was inspired by the Portuguese word "jeito" meaning "the way", provides just that: a systematic way of evaluating network quality and identifying improvements. Its intuitive interface and advanced analytics help organizations streamline the path to high performing networks, making strategic network design and management easy.

Founded in April 2020, J2 seeks to capitalize on significant early momentum by fueling product development, expanding its data and analytics offerings and growing its team.

To explore further please visit www.j2health.com.

Media Contact
contact@j2health.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/j2-health-raises-4-5-million-in-seed-funding-301501958.html

SOURCE J2 Health

