U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.00
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,876.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,226.00
    -13.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.40
    +0.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.45
    +2.85 (+2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.10
    +6.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1110
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • Vix

    30.74
    -2.58 (-7.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3395
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6440
    +0.1240 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,390.52
    -926.32 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.98
    -23.56 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,644.26
    +251.23 (+0.95%)
     

JA Solar's DeepBlue 3.0 Awarded with UL Environmental Product Declaration Certification

·2 min read

BEIJING, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar's DeepBlue 3.0, among multiple JA Solar PV modules, was recently awarded with an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certification by UL, the global safety science leader. The UL EPD report, also accredited by EPD Italy, gives a comprehensive assessment of the environmental impact of the product over its entire life cycle, including possible impacts such as global warming, smog, ozone depletion, acidification, ecotoxicity, etc., and is applicable to the two global leading markets America and Europe. The assessment process follows ISO 14025 and EN 15804 standards, and its assessment result provides an important reference for investors to choose low-carbon products.

While PV power is a renewable energy with great potential for development and application, the impact of PV products on the environment over the entire life cycle has been one of concern in the end-use market. Therefore, JA Solar always follows the path of green development, by applying the concept of green environmental protection throughout the entire life cycle of its products, including R&D, production, packaging, logistics and product recycling, so as to reduce environmental impact and resource consumption.

During the process of product manufacturing, JA Solar actively advocates the application of green energy. Its production bases utilize roof space, carports, and other unused spaces to install PV systems to generate electricity for self-use with surplus electricity injected to the grid, thereby reducing the demand for traditional energy so as to reduce carbon emissions. Among them is JA Solar's manufacturing base in Qujing, Yunnan Province, which, by utilizing rich water resources in the local area, uses clean energy generated by hydropower that accounts for more than 85% of its total energy consumption.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ja-solars-deepblue-3-0-awarded-with-ul-environmental-product-declaration-certification-301494664.html

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Don’t Be Fooled By Wall Street Sentiment, Clean Energy Is A Buy

    As European economies are looking to reduce dependence on Russian gas, clean energy companies are eyeing a unique opportunity

  • Plug Power doubles workforce in race to add factories, hydrogen plants around the world

    "If you look at what is going on in Ukraine at the moment and you look at the energy security issues and you couple that with people wanting to reduce their [carbon] footprint, I even think this could go faster," says Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh.

  • Exxon Planning Hydrogen Plant And CCS Facility At Baytown

    ExxonMobil is planning a hydrogen production plant and one of the world’s largest CCS projects at its petrochemical site at Baytown.

  • Why Tesla Stock Sank Today

    Shares of electric car pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had tanked by 2% as of 11 a.m. ET Wednesday. In fact, I'd say it was the absence of news -- and not today, but last night -- that is weighing on Tesla today. In an hour-long address to the nation, last night President Joe Biden covered a range of topics: the conflict in Ukraine, measures to combat rising inflation rates in the U.S., and even the creation of a new federal agency -- ARPA-H, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health -- to research potential cures for cancer.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Rose Today

    Investors in Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are having a good week so far. Optimism in the hydrogen fuel cell stock soared ahead of earnings, fueled by rising oil prices that turned the market's focus to alternative fuel technologies like hydrogen and fuel cells. Plug Power stock extended its gains this morning and rose 2.7% as of 11:10 a.m. ET as the market reacted positively to the company's fourth-quarter numbers and outlook for 2022, released on March 1 after market close.

  • Tesla Has Made Supercharging EVs Free for People Fleeing Ukraine

    The service is available to all of Ukraine's 30,000 EVs, not just Teslas.

  • Cummins Says Acquisition Will Further Company's Zero-Carbon Goals

    INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., March 1, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Cummins Inc. has reached another major milestone in its effort to address the world’s climate challenges, announcing an agreement to acquire Meritor,...

  • Environmental groups sue TotalEnergies over climate marketing claims

    A group of environmental organisations has filed a lawsuit in France against the country's largest energy company TotalEnergies, accusing it of misleading consumers about its efforts to fight climate change. The claim, which has been served on TotalEnergies and was to be filed before the Paris Judicial Court, concerns the company's "reinvention" marketing campaign. Claimants say the campaign broke European consumer law by suggesting TotalEnergies can reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 whilst still producing more fossil fuels.

  • Felicity Ace With Cargo Of Electrified Cars Has Sunk

    And thus the ecological disaster continues…

  • Scientists take rare look under Great Lakes' frozen surfaces

    Bridget Wheelock knelt onto the frozen surface of Lake Huron's Saginaw Bay, reached a gloved hand into the frigid water below and pulled out a large chunk of ice. “Oh, yeah,” said her colleague, Matt Sand, leaning in for a look before holding open a collection bag as Wheelock slid the fragment inside.

  • Making cement creates huge amount of greenhouse gas. This NC company aims to change that.

    Cement is a massive emitter of CO2. A Research Triangle Park-based company believes it can make its manufacturing greener.

  • Analyst: Chevron's $3.15B renewable fuel co. acquisition shows 'ambition to reach tangible targets'

    Chevron, which has a major presence in Houston, plans to invest more than $10 billion on low-carbon projects by 2028.

  • U.N. will push ahead with first ever legally-binding treaty to cut plastic waste

    The U.N. has agreed to negotiate a legally binding global treaty addressing the full lifecycle of plastic from production to disposal.

  • Microsoft launches climate team led by exec hired from Shell

    Microsoft has pledged to become carbon negative by 2030. Its latest move is the launch of a team focused on helping customers "make sustainability an integral part of their core business models."

  • EV battery startup ONE raises $65 million to speed U.S. plant plans

    Startup Our Next Energy said a new $65 million funding round will enable it to accelerate development of a long-range battery and begin evaluating potential sites next quarter for its first U.S. battery plant. ONE also is ramping up research and development on the Gemini battery, which will incorporate two different types of battery cells, including one with an advanced chemistry that has much higher energy density, enabling longer range. The new round was led by existing investor BMW iVentures and joined by Coatue Management, a New York-based private equity firm with deep investments in sustainable transportation, including Tesla Inc, competitors Rivian Automotive Inc and Xpeng, and battery materials startup Sila Nanotechnologies.

  • Coors Light getting rid of plastic rings for six-pack holders

    Recyclable cardboard-wrap carriers will be used instead of plastic starting later this year, Molson Coors said.

  • This Solar Panel Sucks Water From the Air to Grow Veggies

    Renyuan Li Solar panels are pretty simple: photovoltaic cells, or PV cells, absorb sunlight, convert it into electricity, and route it into an energy grid or batteries for people to use.This single-purpose design is now getting an upgrade. A team of scientists in Saudi Arabia have devised a solar panel with a few extra features, providing not only electricity but clean water and food as well.This new prototype is described in a new study published on Tuesday in the journal Cell Reports Physical

  • Cerro de Pasco Resources' subsidiary H2-SPHERE GmbH signs Contract with the German Aerospace Center to Develop Green Hydrogen Production Process using its own Tailings and Stockpiles

    Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (CSE: CDPR) (Frankfurt: N8HP) ("CDPR," or the "Company") is delighted to announce that its subsidiary H2-SPHERE GmbH, formed in December 2021 in partnership with Prof Dr. Bernhard Dold, has signed an exclusive agreement with the German Aerospace Centre (DLR), to jointly develop techniques for converting mining waste into green hydrogen and other by-products. In the first stage (6 months), DLR will produce an Investigation Report and in the second stage the entity wi

  • Duke Energy Carolinas seeks rate hike in North Carolina due to higher fuel costs

    Duke Energy Carolinas has asked N.C. regulators for permission to increase residential electric rates 7.9% in September, largely to account for major coal-price hikes and more moderate, though still significant, natural gas increases.

  • Five key takeaways from global pact to stop the tsunami of plastic waste

    Some 300 million tonnes of plastic waste are produced every year, equivalent to the weight of entire human population