Jabra's Elite 4 Active earbuds add ANC and better sweat resistance

Jabra only just launched its Elite 3 wireless earbuds, but it already has a follow-up. TechRadar notes Jabra has introduced the Elite 4 Active, a step-up model that addresses a few of the omissions from the 3. They now have active noise cancellation to drown out the world during your workouts, while improved IP57 water resistance (up from IP55) should help deal with sweat and downpours.

The features will otherwise seem familiar if you've seen the Elite 3, although that's not necessarily a problem. The Elite 4 Active packs 6mm drivers, a "HearThrough" mode to amplify outside sounds and single-bud listening. You'll have to make do with wired charging, but you still get a claimed seven hours og battery life from the buds themselves and 28 hours when you include the charging case.

Availability in some countries is the bigger unknown. The Elite 4 Active is available now in the UK for £120 (about $161), but they haven't been announced for the US as we write this. We've asked Jabra if it can share more. Provided the earbuds do arrive stateside, though, they could easily represent a bargain. We liked the Elite 3 for a combination of a low price with strong sound quality, healthy battery life and comfort —the 4 Active builds on that formula. They may represent better value than the Echo Buds and other rivals that make more noticeable compromises.