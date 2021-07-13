Jabra's Elite 85h ANC headphones fall back to $150

Jabra's excellent earbuds may get all the attention, but it makes some solid headphones to boot. Take the Elite 85h, which are currently on sale at Amazon for $150, a $100 saving on their normal price of $250. We gave them a solid 84 rating with praise for their custom EQ and active noise cancellation modes and excellent battery life.

Buy Jabra Elite 85h at Amazon - $150

The only major caveat we had was the price. Upon their launch, the true wireless headphones cost $300, but more recently they've sat at the sub-$160 range, even briefly dropping to $120. This latest deal marks an all-time low for Amazon and essentially cements their appeal.

If you missed them in 2019, the Elite 85h offer EQ and noise-cancellation presets within Jabra's Sound+ companion app that actually boost their audio profile. The headphones can automatically switch between these so-called "Moments" by analyzing noise to detect which location you're in. In addition, the software lets you choose between different voice assistants and helps you find your headphones if you lose them.

The Elite 85h also offer on-ear detection. When activated from the app, you can automatically answer calls or resume audio by putting them on. What's more, the headphones boast a heaving 36 hours of battery life with ANC on, topping Sony's 1000XM3 by six hours and Bose's QC35 II by an impressive 16 hours. Turn off noise-cancellation and you can up that to 41 hours between charges.

