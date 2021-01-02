U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,756.07
    +24.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,606.48
    +196.92 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,888.28
    +18.28 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,974.86
    -5.14 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    48.42
    -0.10 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.60
    +6.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    26.52
    +0.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2231
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9170
    -0.0090 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3665
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.1910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,138.55
    +3,377.04 (+11.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.81
    +5.53 (+1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,460.52
    -95.30 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,444.17
    -123.98 (-0.45%)
     

Jabra's Elite 85t wireless earbuds drop to $170 at Amazon

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Don’t worry if you missed out on a pair of wireless earbuds this holiday season, especially if you want an alternative to some of the usual options. Amazon is selling Jabra’s Elite 85t earbuds for $170, or $60 below the usual price, after a coupon automatically applies at checkout. That’s a good deal for major-brand buds with active noise cancellation — they still tend to cost $200 or more outside of sales.

Buy Elite 85t at Amazon - $170

Jabra’s earbuds are part of a fiercely competitive space, but they do stand out in a few noteworthy areas. We enjoyed the strong noise cancellation and sound customization. The Elite 85t might also be your pick if you tend to wear your earbuds for hours at a time. While fit will vary from person to person, we found the pressure relief system very helpful for extended listening sessions. And when the battery life is a healthy 5.5 hours even with ANC on, that could be helpful for tuning out the world while you work from home.

With that said, you will make a few compromises. Sound quality was merely adequate in our experience, and it won’t have you regretting an existing AirPods Pro or Sony XM3 purchase. You might not like the size, either. We also encountered popping noises when switching sound modes, but Jabra said it fixed that with a November firmware update. There’s little to complain about unless you’re a stickler for audio fidelity, then, and the Elite 85 may be your top pick if you value comfort over pure audio fidelity.

Latest Stories

  • The Hot Battery Startup That Could Zap Tesla

    Investors are enthusiastic about QuantumScape, developer of an electric-vehicle battery that promises more power for less cost. If the company succeeds, Tesla could face new challenges.

  • 5 anchors will no longer work at NY1 after suit settlement

    Five female anchors will no longer work at a New York news channel as part of the settlement of an age and gender discrimination lawsuit alleging they were passed over in favor of younger talent, according to statements from the women, their lawyers and the channel. The women who sued in Manhattan federal court in June 2019 include Roma Torre, a Montclair, New Jersey, resident in her early 60s who was NY1′s first on-air hire when it began its programs in 1992. The settlement of the lawsuit was announced by the women, their lawyers and by NY1.

  • 12 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $1.7 Million In 12 Months

    It's been quite a year of contrasts for investors. Own the wrong S&P 500 stocks and you lose billions, but huge gains were there for the taking, too.

  • What will Joe Biden do to mortgage rates? Here's what experts say

    Find out what could be in store for home borrowers under the incoming administration.

  • Bitcoin breaks $32,000 as 2020 surge continues into new year

    The 2020 bitcoin price surge can be chalked up to a convergence of many positive factors that are continuing to push up the price in 2021.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Lessons For 2021; Tesla Deliveries Nearly Hit 500,000; 25 Stocks In Buy Range Now

    Dow Jones futures: After the big 2020 stock market rally, here are lessons for 2021. Tesla deliveries nearly hit 500,000. Check out 25 stocks in buy zones.

  • 10 SPACs Trading Under $11 For Investors To Consider In 2021

    SPACs have been one of the hottest stories for investing in 2020 and look to be a major theme in 2021, with hundreds of potential deals that could be announced.Benzinga is home to the live SPACs Attack show that airs Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. ET. On Wednesday, co-hosts Chris Katje and Mitch Hoch shared their top SPACs that are trading between $10 and $11. Chris's Picks: RedBall Acquisition (NASDAQ: RBAC) has been linked to merging with Fenway Sports Group. A deal would give investors another publicly traded sports team. Fenway Sports Group owns MLB's Boston Red Sox and the Liverpool Football Club of the English Premier League.Both teams have strong brand awareness and could attract investments from fans. Another catalyst mentioned was the media rights. A new deal with Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) kicks in for MLB in 2022, and the EPL is negotiating new deals as well. Fenway Sports Group also is a majority owner in a local sports media company that airs Red Sox games. Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ: FCAC) is targeting a company in media or consumer technology sectors. The team behind the SPAC includes Jeff Sagansky. The pick here is following Sagansky, who is part of the team that did deals for DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) and Skillz Inc (NASDAQ: SKLZ). The team behind Hyliion Holdings (NASDAQ: HYLN) has a second SPAC that could be a good pick below $11. Tortoise Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: SNPR) is targeting the sustainability field. The history of the Hyliion deal could make this SPAC attractive to a target company. Hyliion shares traded over $50 and were one of the best performing SPACs earlier in 2020. Lefteris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: LFTR) is targeting the fintech sector. With rumors of companies like Sofi, eToro and others going public, fintech could be a host sector to watch in 2021. The management team in the SPAC has history with ETrade, Coinbase and TD Ameritrade. Burgundy Technology (NASDAQ: BTAQ) is a company targeting technology or enterprise software. The management team include Leo Apotheker, the former CEO of Hewlett-Packard (NASDAQ: HPE) and SAP SE (NASDAQ: SAP). Apotheker spent over 20 years at SAP and helped transform the company from a single product to a multi-solution business. Co-CEO Jim Mackey spent years at Citigroup, SAP, OpenText and Blackberry (NASDAQ: BB). While at Blackberry, Mackey helped the company shift from a mobile company to end-point management. Burgundy Technology mentions Israel as a target area in its filing. Apotheker graduated from the Hebrew University of Israel. Several large Israeli companies are targeting 2021 IPO or SPAC deals, which could make Burgundy a good pick here. The list of rumored names include REE Automotive, Taboola, Outbrain and eToro. Related Link: 12 New SPACS Filed Offerings On Friday: What Investors Should KnowMitch's Picks: Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SEAH) is a name that has been mentioned on the show several times. The company is targeting the sports and entertainment sectors. Management includes Eric Grubman, who was the chairman of hospitality company On Location Experiences and also held roles with the NFL. John Collins, the acting CEO of the SPAC, spent time with the NHL and Cleveland Browns.Supernova Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ: SPNV) is targeting the technology sector, looking for a company with a large addressable market, a well-defined vision, competitive moats and the ability to scale its operations. The management team includes Spencer Rascoff, the co-founder of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) and Hotwire. Rascoff was the CEO of Zillow for over 10 years and led the company through 15 acquisitions including large rival Trulia. A SPAC from Goldman Sachs could land a high growth company, including eToro who was in recent talks with the company. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NASDAQ: GSAH) is still trading under $11 and was a top pick from Hoch. The SPAC raised $700 million and did not specify a target area of focus. Churchill Capital Corp IV (NASDAQ: CCIV) is one of the largest SPACs currently seeking a target. The SPAC is linked as a finalist in the bidding for DIRECTV, being sold by AT&T (NYSE: T). Hoch favors the valuation of the SPAC trading closer to $10. Landing DIRECTV wouldn't be a great deal, according to Hoch, and he said he would be more excited about a different target. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition (NYSE: CTAC) is a SPAC led by CEO Tim Donahue, who is the former chairman of Sprint Nextel. Hoch calls it a long-term play based off of the chart. Click here to watch the full episode of SPACs Attack from Wednesday December 30.Disclosure: Author is long HYLN, BTAQ See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * eToro Reportedly Exploring IPO Or SPAC As Business Booms(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • S&P 500 Has Only Been This Expensive One Other Time — At The Peak Of The Dot-Com Bubble

    Economist Robert ShillerBy at least one popular investing metric, U.S. stocks have only been this expensive one other time in history, and it didn't end well the first time around.According to the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio -- a measure of market value based on 10 years of smoothed earnings data -- the S&P 500 is at its second most expensive point in history.Related Link: Will Tesla Destabilize The S&P 500?The S&P 500's current CAPE of 34 has only been surpassed one other time, during the peak of the dot-com bubble in 2000. Today's CAPE is more than double the S&P 500's historical mean and significantly higher than its peak at around 30 just prior to the Black Tuesday market crash back in 1929.Many investors still remember the painful fallout from the dot-com bubble. But just because the market is overvalued doesn't necessarily mean it's time to start selling or shorting the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY).Shiller's Take: Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller references the CAPE ratio as a measure of market valuation so often that it is commonly referred to as the "Shiller ratio." In a recent interview with CNBC, Shiller said an expensive market doesn't necessarily mean it's time to dump stocks."The market is highly priced, but it's not so high that I wouldn't consider it as an investment," Shiller said in December.Shiller is known for his study of the psychology of investing, particularly during financial market bubbles.While widespread coronavirus vaccinations will certainly be a fundamental change for the U.S. economy, Shiller said he is concerned about how quickly investors expect the economy to fully recover once the nation is vaccinated. He anticipates fears related to the virus will linger among American consumers for at least another year.CAPE's Shortcomings: Stock earnings have historically been discounted by a cost of capital that's tied to interest rates. Following an emergency rate cut in March, interest rates are now essentially at 0%."It makes no sense to compare 2020 to prior periods, at least as naively as the Shiller PE does, without acknowledging that 10-year Treasuries yield 1% now and were higher at any other point [in history]," DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said Wednesday.While CAPE certainly gives a relative indication of market valuation, it also hasn't been the best indicator of when to buy and sell stocks. Since it incorporates a decade of earnings data, CAPE tends to be relatively slow-moving. Using CAPE alone, U.S. stocks still seemed expensive even after the bursting of the dot-com bubble and the 2008 financial crisis. On the other hand, CAPE has indicated stocks were pricey over the entirety of the past six years during one of the strongest bull markets in history.Finally, Colas said the S&P 500 itself is much more tech-heavy than in any other point in history, an important dynamic to consider when looking at past valuations.For example, in 1980, the energy sector represented 26% of the S&P 500 and the tech sector represented just 8%. Today, energy has a 2% weighting and tech has a 28% weighting. Colas said investors shouldn't lose sight of how much that type of composition shift can have on the index's overall valuation."Every sector in the S&P 500 has its own fundamentals and therefore its own valuation," he said.Benzinga's Take: Smart investors never ignore critical metrics like the CAPE ratio. But smart investors also know not to rely too heavily on one single metric. Investors must understand exactly how the numbers are calculated, what the numbers are and aren't telling them, and what other pieces of information will complement those numbers to paint a full picture of what is happening in the market.Photo by Bengt Nyman via Wikimedia. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * The S&P 500 Just Did Something That Has Been Bullish Every Time Since WWII * 10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2020(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bill Ackman Crushed The Market Again In 2020

    Rumors of Bill Ackman's demise were greatly exaggerated. After a brutal three-year stretch from 2015 to 2017, Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (OTC: PSHZF) has now put together back-to-back years of stellar returns, and Ackman has eased fears that he lost his stock-picking touch.As of Dec. 22, Pershing Square's net asset value was up 67.5% year-to-date in 2020. Pershing Square's stock is also up 82% in 2020, crushing the S&P 500's 15.4% gains. From 2015 to 2017, Ackman's fund lost about 30% of its NAV and lagged the S&P 500 by about 60%. However, Ackman followed up his 58% NAV gain in 2019 with another big year in 2020.Related Link: Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their PortfoliosAckman's Huge Year: Ackman boosted his 2020 returns with a spectacular $27-million short bet on corporate bonds back in March that ultimately netted him a $2.6-billion profit in what some have called one of the greatest trades in history.Ackman also made headlines this year by raising $4 billion to launch his Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (NYSE: PSTH) SPAC, which is now the largest SPAC in the market.At the time of the IPO in July, Ackman said the SPAC planned to take about six months to identify a target and announce a deal in the first quarter of 2021.Even after Pershing Square's big run in 2020, the stock still trades at a significant discount to NAV. Pershing's stock investing portfolio is relatively concentrated. As of the firm's most recent quarterly filing, Pershing held shares of just seven stocks.His three largest holdings include Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW), Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) and Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR).Benzinga's Take: Ackman has a long track record of home run trades and dud investments. In years like 2020, he seems like an investing genius, while past losing bets on Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Borders bookstores have left investors scratching their heads.Investors should look for Ackman and his fund to continue to be high-risk, high-reward investments in 2021 and beyond.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * The S&P 500 Just Did Something That Has Been Bullish Every Time Since WWII * 10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2020(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How to Set Up a Backdoor Roth IRA

    Discover how a backdoor Roth IRA works, how to set one up, the rules to follow, and when a backdoor IRA might not be right for you.

  • This new plastics company backed by Pepsi is trying to save the planet

    Newly public company Danimar Scientific is trying to shake up the plastics industry. It has some heavyweight early supporters.

  • These are the 20 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks of 2020 — analysts see double-digit rebounds for five of them in 2021

    DEEP DIVE (Updates story with year-end closing prices and consensus price targets.) During the stock market’s March plunge, it may have been difficult for you to expect 2020 to end up as a good year for stocks, but incredibly low interest rates from the Federal Reserve, unprecedented federal spending to support the economy and investors’ enthusiasm for technology stocks did just that.

  • The 7 worst ways people will use their stimulus checks

    More money is on the way — and here's how you don't want to spend it.

  • Tesla Releases Delivery Numbers on a Saturday and They’re Pretty Good

    A Saturday press release is unusual, but the number—and not the timing—is ultimately what matters to investors. And Tesla’s delivery number for the fourth quarter of 2020 managed to beat a high bar.

  • 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, GLD, MRNA, CMI

    With or without a great trading year, most of us are thankful to be wishing 2020 goodbye and welcoming 2021. That said, let’s look at a few top stock trades to ring in the new trading year on Monday Jan. 4.  Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 1: Apple (AAPL) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com Let’s start with the biggest stock of them all: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).  With its market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, Apple will likely always be an “all eyes on me” stock. Despite this, shares had been quite quiet over the past few months. Coming into December, I got bullish on this one and although it took a while to deliver, Apple really paid off well.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips After hitting new all-time highs this week, shares have given us a “sell the news” reaction, which is not too surprising. Now working on its third-straight daily decline, we have a nice reset down to the 10-day moving average. For active traders, that’s an opportunity. If support holds, we can look for a rotation back up the $138 resistance area. Above that, and the mid-$140s could be in play, with the 123.6% extension coming into play at $146.25. Grading 10 of 2020's Hottest SPACs in Preparation for the New Year I really don’t want to see Apple lose the $130 mark. Below $128, and uptrend support (blue line) puts the October high in play near $125, followed by a possible test of the 50-day and 100-day moving averages. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 2: SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider Gold has been an interesting play after the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) ripped hard off its test of the 50-week and 10-month moving averages.  As a result, the GLD has rallied in four of the last five weeks, but it’s had a few false starts in that span. Now hitting its highest level since early November, bulls want to know if the yellow metal could have a bit more upside.  I want to see a more potent rotation, preferably one that takes the GLD over the 21-week moving average and this pesky VWAP measure. Above that will put the November high in play up at $183.53. Over that, and the all-time high near $194.50 is technically possible, followed by $200.  I prefer to wait for the rotation because these current measures — the 21-week moving average and VWAP — have been resistance. If that continues, we could reasonably see a dip down toward the $168 to $170 level.  Perhaps it will be a buyable dip, but we’ll have to wait and see.  Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 3: Moderna (MRNA) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com What a painful fall from grace we’ve seen with Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). Now down 40% from the all-time high on Dec. 1, Moderna has fallen for three straight weeks and in 12 of the past 16 trading sessions.  Ouch. But we’re coming into some potential support. Moderna is trading down into the 50-day moving average and filling the last of its major remaining gaps. Admittedly, it did this two days ago, as Moderna now spends the last trading day of the year probing this week’s low and threatening to fall even further.  I want to see a failed breakdown here — referred to by some in the trading community as a “look below and fail” — where the stock briefly takes out support and the recent low, before reversing back to the upside. If it’s a true breakdown, Moderna could be heading down toward $90 and the 100-day moving average. If it’s false breakdown, I want to see a move back up through the $115 area, followed by a test of the 161.8% extension near $120.50, then this week’s high of $122.88. 9 Long-Term Stocks for the Next Decade Above this week’s high and the 10-day moving average, and MRNA stock could get back to its bullish ways of strong rallies. Top Trades for Monday No. 4: Cummins (CMI) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com Last but certainly not least on our final top stock trades list of 2020 is Cummins (NYSE:CMI). Seldom discussed as a trading vehicle, this name keeps itching to move higher.  The 10-week moving average had been support for months, but has wavered in December. That was no concern for longer-term bulls, as the 21-week moving average stepped in as support.  Last week, CMI stock gave us a two-times weekly-up rotation (clearing the high from the last two weeks) and closed strong on the week. It promptly fell flat on Monday and Tuesday though, before recovering virtually all of those losses as the week draws to a close.  In the first few weeks of 2021 (and preferably, the first few days), I want to see Cummins rotate over this week’s high at $228.68, opening the door to $238, then the all-time high near $245.  On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell held a long position in AAPL and CMI. Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, GLD, MRNA, CMI appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Here’s why the Georgia runoff elections for the U.S. Senate could turn into a ‘big deal’ for markets

    The looming Georgia runoff elections next Tuesday could inject volatility in a high-flying stock market that has mostly looked past politics in favor of the brighter economic outlook next year.

  • Will Shopify Stock Reach $2,000 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 500 investors on whether shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) will reach $2,000 by 2022. Shopify Stock Forecast Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and midsize businesses. The e-commerce company has two leading segments that drive revenue: subscriptions and merchant solutions.The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks and social networks.Merchant solutions are defined as add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping and Shopify Capital.The company's main e-commerce stock competitors include Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) and Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY).Of the Benzinga traders and investors surveyed, 67% told us Shopify would reach $2,000 per share by the end of next year.Respondents said Shopify will continue to see strength in 2021 off continued nationwide adoption of online shopping, away from traditional brick and mortar retailers.Traders also said that even with nationwide distribution of a coronavirus vaccine already underway, the popularity of e-commerce will continue to grow. They believe American consumers like being able to shop a variety of merchants simultaneously and have their purchases delivered to their front door.Many traders and investors also said they are keen on Shopify's UI/UX, noting how the platform has a high ease-of-access for small and midsize retailers looking to take their business online.It should be noted the latest price target for Shopify was reported by Susquehanna on Dec. 2. The analyst firm set a target for $950, expecting shares of the e-commerce company to fall within 12 months. Going into the end of 2020, Shopify shares were trading lower following the stock's recent surge, which was driven by e-commerce trends and holiday sales optimism. COVID-19 vaccine news has also driven a rotation from e-commerce names into reopening sectors such as traditional retail and travel.Current and prospective investors should take note Shopify's fourth-quarter earnings date is estimated for Feb. 17.See Also: How To Buy Shopify Stock.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.Photo courtesy of Shopify.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Thinking About Buying Stock In Palantir, FuboTV, Apple, Shopify Or Snowflake?(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Newmont Is One of Barron’s Top Stock Picks for the New Year. Here’s Why.

    This article is an excerpt from Barron’s 10 favorite stocks for 2021. Gold remains a good hedge against ultraloose monetary policies worldwide and possible higher inflation. Newmont boosted its payout by 60% in October under a policy tying the dividend to gold prices.

  • Barron’s Best Income Investments for 2021

    The bond market has been a barren field for income, as fixed-income yields remain stuck at historic lows. “With rates just barely above all-time lows, yield opportunities are clustered in the equity markets,” says David King, co-manager of the Columbia Flexible Capital Income fund. King says that income-hungry investors need look no further than the so-called Dogs of the Dow, the 10 highest-yielding stocks in the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average.

  • Kass: My Best Pick for 2021 - Short Tesla

    Tesla has been in existence for 17 years and has never been profitable despite having no competition.