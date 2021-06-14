U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,238.83
    -8.61 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,342.18
    -137.42 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,097.25
    +27.82 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,337.13
    +1.32 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.69
    +0.78 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.00
    -10.60 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    28.08
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2126
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4860
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4113
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9440
    +0.3090 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,920.97
    +5,074.13 (+14.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.98
    +47.14 (+4.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.43
    +19.37 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,161.80
    +213.07 (+0.74%)
     

Jabra's Elite 85t wireless earbuds drop to $180 at Amazon and Best Buy

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

Jabra's premium wireless earbuds, the Elite 85t, were 22 percent off about one month ago, but you have another chance to grab them at their best sale price today. The earbuds are on sale for $180 at Amazon and Best Buy again, which is $50 off their normal price and a record low. All three color options are discounted, too, so you have your pick from titanium black, copper black and gold beige.

Buy Jabra Elite 85t at Amazon - $180 Buy Jabra Elite 85t at Best Buy - $180

The predecessors to the Elite 75t came out last fall and earned a score of 86 from us. While slightly larger than the 75ts, the 85ts remain comfortable to wear for long periods of time. The added heft was almost unavoidable as Jabra added larger speakers to the buds as well as noise-cancelling components.

Sound quality is good, but active noise-cancellation is a stand-out here. The 85ts can hold their own against Bose and Sony in this regard thanks to the dedicated chip inside that enables Advanced Active Noise Cancellation. This feature lets you adjust just how much of your surroundings you want to block out and you can use Jabra's Sound+ companion app to change noise-cancellation levels easily. The app also lets you change HearThrough, or Jabra's ambient sound feature.

Jabra also added wireless charging capabilities to the Elite 85t's case, which can contain roughly 25 hours of extra juice. In practice, the buds last about five and a half hours on a single charge, which is in line with most other wireless earbuds.

If the 85ts were to stay at this sale price, they'd probably bump the Elite 75ts off the top spot on our list of best wireless earbuds. The 75ts remain an even better value since Jabra brought ANC to them via a firmware update — you just won't get wireless charging on those. Another solid option are Sony's WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds, which are down to $178 at Amazon and Best Buy as well. Sony just came out with the XM4, but if you're willing to sacrifice the new design and some updated features, the XM3s remain solid buds.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • ICYMI: We take a listen to Sony’s new WF-1000XM4 earbuds

    This week's tech reviews on Engadget include the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds, Civilized Cycle's Model 1 e-bike and the latest Tamagotchi Pix.

  • Netflix confirms its fictional Spotify series will arrive in 2022

    Netflix has revealed that production is underway on its untitled Spotify series and detailed the show's principle cast.

  • Key Measurements for Planning Your Outdoor Furniture Layout (16 photos)

    Summer has arrived, and it’s time to move indoor living outside. If your outdoor space needs some love, it may also be time to invest in some new patio furniture. When adding new pieces, be sure to leave enough room for the furniture and for people to move between...

  • Volkswagen supplier breach may affect up to 3.3 million customers

    Volkswagen has revealed that information about 3.3 million customers and prospective buyers was exposed after a supplier left the data unsecured online.

  • Hitting the Books: How Richard Browning took to the sky like Iron Man

    Aviator Richard Browning recalls the record-making 2017 flight that put his name in the Guinness Book of World Records.

  • Apple Watch Series 7 could include a new screen and updated ultra-wideband tech

    Future Apple Watch models could track your body temperature, although this year's models might focus on upgrades like the screen and a faster chip.

  • Google will update Chrome OS just as quickly as its web browser

    Google is speeding up the Chrome OS update cycle and will now release new versions every four weeks, just like the regular Chrome browser.

  • ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is more 'Deus Ex' than 'Avengers'

    The next Square Enix Marvel game, Guardians of the Galaxy, has just been announced for an October 26th release. This time Eidos-Montréal is taking the reins and leading the partnership in a very different direction.

  • The first-gen Echo Show 5 drops down to $45 ahead of Prime Day

    That matches the device's lowest price to date.

  • Exclusive-Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets

    LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Royal Dutch Shell is reviewing its holdings in the largest U.S. oil field for a potential sale, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, marking a key moment in its shift away from fossil fuels as it faces growing pressure to slash carbon emissions. The sale could be for part or all of Shell's position in the U.S. Permian Basin, located mostly in Texas, which accounted for around 6% of the Anglo-Dutch company's total oil and gas output last year. Shell declined to comment.

  • Abu Dhabi’s ADQ in Talks to Invest $500 Million in Flipkart

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi sovereign fund ADQ is in talks to invest about $500 million in India’s Flipkart, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Walmart Inc.-backed e-commerce firm raises funds ahead of a potential initial public offering next year.The oil-rich emirate’s newest state investment company is discussing an injection of funds that would value Flipkart between $35 billion and $40 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The fun

  • After the Pandemic, a Wave of Spending by Older Consumers

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s emergence from the coronavirus pandemic is set to unleash a wave of spending by older consumers, with increasing opportunities for investors in aging-linked stocks.That’s the view of money managers who see huge pent-up demand from wealthy seniors for medical services and luxury goods. They also expect that the forced adoption of the internet by older people during lockdown will open up this demographic permanently to e-commerce companies and social networks.The number

  • Walton Family, World’s Richest, Raises $2.1 Billion From Walmart Holdings

    (Bloomberg) -- Members of the Walton family have sold 16.7 million shares of Walmart Inc. this year as they try to keep their stake in the world’s biggest retailer from ballooning amid the company’s stock buybacks.The Walton Family Holdings Trust sold $430 million worth over the past week, taking their total sales to almost $2.1 billion since Jan. 1, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The notifications were filed on behalf of second-generation family members Alice, Rob and

  • Grab CEO Confident SPAC Deal to Close by Year-End After Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Anthony Tan said he’s confident the merger of the ride-hailing and food-delivery giant and a U.S. blank-check company will be completed by year-end, following a delay caused by a review of its financials.The Singapore-based startup last week postponed the expected completion of the deal with Altimeter Growth Corp. -- set to be one of the largest-ever mergers with a special purpose acquisition company -- to the fourth quarter as it works o

  • Electric-truck maker Lordstown's CEO, CFO resign, shares slump

    Lordstown Motors Corp on Monday announced the sudden departure of its chief executive and finance head, just days after the electric truck maker warned that it may not have enough money to stay in business over the next year, sending shares down more than 15% in early trading. The resignations of founder and Chief Executive Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez come as the company's board reported conclusions from an internal investigation into claims made by short-seller Hindenburg. Burns is Lordstown's largest shareholder with a stake of more than 26%, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Welcome to the summer of quitting. Why many of us are saying goodbye to our jobs

    Pent-up demand, pandemic savings, back-to-office mandates -- experts say it will all add up to a historic wave of people leaving their jobs.

  • Lordstown Motors shares slammed premarket as CEO and CFO resign

    Lordstown Motors Corp. shares slid 14% premarket, after the electric pick-up truck company announced a series of sweeping changes in its leadership team on Monday, as it seeks to transition from the research and development phase to the commercial production stage of its business. Chief Executive Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez have resigned from the company with immediate effect. The company has engaged an executive search firm to help find permanent CEO and CFO. In the

  • ‘Too Big to Fail’ May Not Apply in China Anymore: Goldman

    (Bloomberg) -- The size and type of defaults that have occurred in China in recent times indicate that the notion of “too big to fail” may no longer apply to the nation’s borrowers, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.There has been a noticeable up-tick in defaults by Chinese state-owned enterprises since late 2019 and some of the borrowers that have failed to repay debt recently such as China Fortune Land Development Co. have had large amounts of outstanding bonds, analysts including Kenneth H

  • Musk says Tesla sold about 10% of bitcoin to test market, and will ‘resume allowing crypto transactions’ when 50% of miners use clean energy

    Prices of the world's No. 1 crypto on Sunday trade sharply higher after digital-asset bull Elon Musk says Tesla would resume allowing transactions at the vehicle-maker's stores when key members of bitcoin infrastructure can confirm that 50% of the energy used to mine for bitcoin is derived from clean energy sources.

  • Tanzania’s President Urges Central Bank to Prepare for Crypto

    The president's speech follows El Salvador's adoption of bitcoin as legal tender.