Jabra's Elite 85t wireless earbuds drop to $180 at Amazon and Best Buy

Jabra's premium wireless earbuds, the Elite 85t, were 22 percent off about one month ago, but you have another chance to grab them at their best sale price today. The earbuds are on sale for $180 at Amazon and Best Buy again, which is $50 off their normal price and a record low. All three color options are discounted, too, so you have your pick from titanium black, copper black and gold beige.

Buy Jabra Elite 85t at Amazon - $180 Buy Jabra Elite 85t at Best Buy - $180

The predecessors to the Elite 75t came out last fall and earned a score of 86 from us. While slightly larger than the 75ts, the 85ts remain comfortable to wear for long periods of time. The added heft was almost unavoidable as Jabra added larger speakers to the buds as well as noise-cancelling components.

Sound quality is good, but active noise-cancellation is a stand-out here. The 85ts can hold their own against Bose and Sony in this regard thanks to the dedicated chip inside that enables Advanced Active Noise Cancellation. This feature lets you adjust just how much of your surroundings you want to block out and you can use Jabra's Sound+ companion app to change noise-cancellation levels easily. The app also lets you change HearThrough, or Jabra's ambient sound feature.

Jabra also added wireless charging capabilities to the Elite 85t's case, which can contain roughly 25 hours of extra juice. In practice, the buds last about five and a half hours on a single charge, which is in line with most other wireless earbuds.

If the 85ts were to stay at this sale price, they'd probably bump the Elite 75ts off the top spot on our list of best wireless earbuds. The 75ts remain an even better value since Jabra brought ANC to them via a firmware update — you just won't get wireless charging on those. Another solid option are Sony's WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds, which are down to $178 at Amazon and Best Buy as well. Sony just came out with the XM4, but if you're willing to sacrifice the new design and some updated features, the XM3s remain solid buds.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.