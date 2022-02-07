Jabra's Elite 4 Active in-ear buds get their first discount at Amazon

With good sound quality, customizable ANC and moisture protection for sweaty workout sessions, Jabra's Elite 4 Active wireless earbuds are already a pretty good deal at $120. If you've been holding out for a discount, however, Amazon has the first one we've seen on this model — they're now available for $102.92 or 14 percent off the retail price.

Buy Jabra Elite 4 Active at Amazon - $102.92

Jabra's Elite 4 Active have a lot of tech and features packed into relatively inexpensive wireless earbuds, helping them garner a solid 84 Engadget review score. They offer IP57 water resistance, particularly around the onboard controls, making them ideal for intense workouts. The active noise cancellation (ANC) can be tailored to your needs using the company's Sound+ app. It also comes with the HearThrough transparency feature so you can tell what's going on around you, along with Sidetone, which lets you hear your own voice on a call.

Sound quality is quite good considering the price, with decent clarity and nice detail, though they lack the wider soundstage found on models from the likes of Sony and Sennheiser. Call quality is also decent and the seven hour battery life (with three additional charges in the case) is excellent. The drawbacks are ANC that isn't as powerful as on Jabra's pricier earbuds, and onboard controls can be difficult to find. Still, the Elite 4 Active earbuds have an impressive feature set for a reasonable price, and the extra discount makes them that much more compelling.

