Jabra's Elite 75t earbuds are down to $80 today only

We've long been fans of Jabra's true wireless earbuds and the Elite 75t earned a spot on our favorites list despite not being the newest model from the company. Ever since the Elite 85t came out, we've seen the 75t oscillate in price — but Best Buy has them for only $80 right now, which is the best price we've seen. It's one of the retailer's deals of the day, so you'll have to grab them today to get the discount before the price goes up tomorrow.

Buy Jabra Elite 75t at Best Buy - $80

The Elite 75t have always been a good option if you didn't want to pay the premium that comes with devices like Apple's AirPods Pro or even competitors from Bose and Sony. The 75t are small and comfortable, and they're IP55-rated design means you can wear them while exercising without worrying. Each bud has one button for onboard controls, but they do a lot including adjust volume, turn on HearThrough transparency mode, skip tracks, mute mics when you're on a call and more. The buds have solid audio that packs a punch and, after the Elite 85t came out, Jabra updated the 75t with active noise cancelling through a firmware update. That was one of the biggest features previously missing on the 75t, and the addition of it makes these buds even more like the 85ts than they were before.

You'll get roughly 6.5 hours on a single charge of the Elite 75t, plus the extra juice its charging case holds. One thing that's exclusive to the 85t earbuds is wireless charging, so you'll have to opt for the more expensive model if you must have that feature. Luckily, the 85t are on sale right now as well for $150 — that's their lowest price ever, but still almost double the cost of the 75t right now. If you're able to snag them today, Jabra's Elite 75t are a steal for anyone in need of a new pair of wireless ANC buds.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.