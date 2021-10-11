U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

Jack A. Addesso is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack A. Addesso Is Being Recognized By Continental Who's Who As A Trusted Attorney For His Exceptional Work In The Field Of Law And In Acknowledgment Of His Work At Jack A. Addesso PLLC.

With over 48 years of professional law experience, Mr. Addesso works to achieve the best possible outcomes for his clients at Jack A. Addesso PLLC. He began his legal career at the Office of the Corporation Counsel for the City of New York. Mr. Addesso enjoyed working as an Attorney, and was later hired to work for the Law Offices of Riley & Riley. He gained experience in civil and criminal matters in corporate law, personal injury, and other litigation from clients in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Mr. Addesso began specializing in real estate law, land use planning, and zoning when he opened his practice Jack A. Addesso, PLLC, located at 153 Stevens Ave. #8, in Mount Vernon, NY. He now focuses on land use development planning, zoning, real estate, and litigation.

Involved in his local community and associations around the country, Mr. Addesso is a member of the Board of Directors of Mount Carmel Senior Housing Development and a member of the Fox Hill Homeowners Association. He maintains active affiliations with the Trial Lawyers of New York City and the Westchester County Bar Association. He is the former Chair of the Zoning Board of New York.

Mr. Addesso began his education at Iona College, where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in 1969. He then continued on to Albany Law School, and earned his Juris Doctor in 1973. He has been certified by the New York State Bar Association. He is permitted to practice at the United States District Court for the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York, as well as the New York State Office of Court Administration.

Mr. Addesso would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his wife Angella Addesso, and his parents Louis and Josephine Addesso.

For more information about Jack A. Addesso PLLC, call (914) 699 - 6052.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jack-a-addesso-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301397167.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

