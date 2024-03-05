Jack Allen's Kitchen, office and retail building coming to Hutto Co-Op District

Work is underway in Hutto's Co-Op District on an office building that will have ground-floor retail space, as well as Hutto's first parking garage with 450 spaces. Construction is due to start within the next couple of months on a Jack Allen’s Kitchen in the mixed-use district.

The developer of the Hutto Co-Op District has unveiled new renderings of a four-story office building and Hutto's first parking garage for a mixed-use project. Both buildings are under construction in the district.

The Co-Op District is a 35-acre business, retail, entertainment and residential project being developed on U.S. 79 in Hutto, which has about 37,000 residents.

Due to open in the first quarter of next year, the 64,000-square-foot office building will have ground floor retail and offices with floor-to-ceiling glass, with opportunities for ceilings rising 10 feet or taller. Architectural details include wood soffits, decorative steel panels and an elevated pedestrian experience that will tie into the live/work/play feel of The Co-Op District, which will feature a walkable design connecting to the city’s historic downtown.

Hutto office/retail building

There's no word yet on prospective tenants for the office or retail space in the building.

The design of the office and retail building is the work of Hip.Hop.Design Studio, led by architect James Cornetet and interior designer Nicole Cornetet.

Adjacent to the office building will be the Co-Op District’s parking garage, designed by Walker Consultants and built by John King Construction. The six-story garage will have about 450 parking spaces

The parking garage is due to open around the same time as the Co-Op District’s newest restaurant offering, Jack Allen’s Kitchen, which is set to break ground in the next 60 days. The Co-Op District is already home to Hutto City Hall, the Hutto Public Library and Texas-grown tenants such as Southside Market BBQ and Top Notch Hamburgers.

Hutto office/retail building

“The bar has been set very high at The Co-Op in terms of quality, craftmanship and design aesthetic, and we want to ensure that from the moment you arrive on site, to your parking experience, to your visit to a restaurant, shop or office space, the experience is not only favorable, but also memorable," says Bob Wunsch of MA Partners, developer of the Co-Op District.

The Co-Op District is located at the site of the original Hutto Co-Op, built in 1937, which served as one of the strongest visual symbols of Hutto representing its agricultural heritage.

The new district features four towering grain silos that have been preserved and will tie into the project’s master plan, bridging Hutto's history with the city’s culture and allure to businesses, residents and tourists. It is meant to be a community gathering spot with activities and offerings for people of all ages.

