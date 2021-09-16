Jack Bowen Brings Data-driven Analytics Insights to Chief Outsiders’ Team of Fractional CMOs

Bowen boasts deep experience with B2B/C analytics and modeling to drive growth

TROY, MI, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jack Bowen has joined Chief Outsiders, where he is the latest fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to join the nation’s pre-eminent provider of “Executives-as-a-Service,” it was announced today.

Bowen’s career has included stops at many revered D2C and B2B companies, where he built a reputation by consistently identifying critical customer insights utilizing data-driven analytics and modeling across the phases of performance marketing from generating demand, to optimizing omni-channel lead acquisition, all delivered thru a seamless transition to sales conversion – providing the growth for mid-size CEOs and enterprise marketing leaders to succeed.

As General Manager, Customer Relationship Marketing at General Motors Corporation, Bowen was involved in more than 2,000,000 of GM’s annual retail vehicle sales by leading the company’s unified direct and digital marketing, including interactive, online, traditional database, direct marketing and variable C&I investment. Later, as CMO at Educational Management Corporation, Bowen drove a 30 percent improvement in student prospect acquisition quality/efficiency by shifting to a ‘total cost of acquisition’ financial model coupled with successful student propensity modeling.

Bowen notched similar results while leading marketing efforts at other customer-focused businesses, including Urban Science Applications, Author Solutions, Harrison College, and Academix Direct.

“Jack develops benchmark, analytically-driven, lead solutions,” said David Vroom, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “He is energetic, accomplished, well-connected, and results-driven, with a proven track record of driving successful growth across industries, and clients, big and small."

Bowen earned his M.S., Systems Management, from the University of Southern California, and holds a B.S., Engineering from West Point.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 90 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,300 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

