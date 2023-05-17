Jack in the Box meal deals all week: Discounts and free food offers through May 21

Jack in the Box has deals all week to celebrate the birthday of its nebulous ball-headed "CEO" Jack Box.

The mascot, used by the fast-food chain since 1994, had his birthday on Tuesday, says the company, which has more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states.

The celebration kicked off with a Taco Tuesday special of two free tacos with any $1 purchase.

There will be discounts and free food each day on the restaurant's mobile app – for all members current and new. Join in the app or on jackinthebox.com then just check daily for the deals.

Or you can see this week's Jack Box birthday deals below.

Some recalled Gerber infant formula was sent to stores in 8 states after the recall began

NHTSA urged a manufacturer to recall 67 million air bag inflators. The company refused.

Jack in the Box deals this week for Jack Box's birthday

Wednesday (May 17): Free churros with the purchase of a shake.

Thursday (May 18): A free Jumbo Jack w/purchase of a large fountain drink.

Friday (May 19) : Buy One Get One Free large fries.

Saturday (May 20) : Buy One Get One Free Jack’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

Sunday (May 21): 20% off a $10+ purchase.

y'all rlly thought i wouldn't notice...



celebrate my birthday with 2 free tacos with a $1 purchase in my app/online 🌮🌮 pic.twitter.com/XL6zyvCjac — Jack in the Box (@JackBox) May 16, 2023

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jack in the Box discounts and meal deals all week for 'CEOs' birthday