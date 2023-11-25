Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.44

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.44 per share on the 28th of December. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.6%, which is around the industry average.

Jack in the Box's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, Jack in the Box was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 26.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Jack in the Box's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Jack in the Box has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The annual payment during the last 9 years was $0.80 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.76. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.2% per annum over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Jack in the Box has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Jack in the Box Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Jack in the Box might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Jack in the Box (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

