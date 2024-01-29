Jack Daniel’s Maker Cut at Morgan Stanley on Alcohol Demand
(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley downgraded the maker of Jack Daniel’s whiskey to a hold-equivalent rating on Monday, citing weaker-than-expected demand for spirits after strong growth during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Traders Line Up for ‘Once-in-a-Generation’ Emerging Markets Bet
Trump Cash Stockpile at Risk From $450 Million Dual Verdicts
Blackstone Is Building a $25 Billion Empire of Power-Hungry Data Centers
US Weighs Response to Deadly Drone Attack as Iran Denies Role
Although Brown-Forman Corp. lowered its annual forecasts in December, analyst Eric Serotta views the company’s outlook as aggressive given muted industry growth and lackluster market-share trends. He sees a risk that US demand for spirits will remain subdued for the next several quarters following two years of outsized growth during the stay-at-home era.
Brown-Forman slipped 0.4% on Monday. Its shares jumped last week following better-than-feared results from LVMH’s wines and spirits unit, and from Remy Cointreau SA. It has still underperformed the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index in the past year after several quarters of disappointing earnings reports amid cooling consumer demand.
Brown-Forman is expected to report fiscal third-quarter results in March.
Serotta warned that higher ocean-freight rates due to the conflict in the Red Sea could offset some of the benefits from lower agave costs, weighing on Brown-Forman’s margin recovery. He lowered his 12-month price target for shares to $58 from $68.
Read more: Chaos in the Red Sea Is Starting to Bite Into Companies’ Profits
With retailer inventories elevated and consumers’ pantries likely well stocked, Brown-Forman and peers may continue to offer increased promotions, he said. Diageo Plc will offer the latest look at industry trends when the UK distiller reports results on Tuesday.
Brown-Forman has four buy ratings, 12 holds, and four sells among analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The average analyst price target of $60 implies roughly 6% return potential over the next 12 months.
(Updates share-price moves and chart.)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
There’s So Much Data Even Spies Are Struggling to Find Secrets
Basketball, Basketball, Basketball: Inside Steve Ballmer’s New $2 Billion Arena
How a Lucky Break Fueled Eli Lilly’s $600 Billion Weight-Loss Empire
AI Needs So Much Power That Old Coal Plants Are Sticking Around
How the West’s Favorite Autocrat Engineered Africa’s Most Dramatic Turnaround
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.