Jack Dorsey on Musk’s Twitter takeover: ‘Elon is the singular solution I trust’

Twitter co-founder and Block Head Jack Dorsey has made it clear that Elon Musk has his support as the new owner of Twitter. In his first public comments since Twitter and Musk announced the $44 billion deal, Dorsey said that “Elon is the singular solution I trust.”

Dorsey wrote that Musk and current CEO Parag Agrawal were “getting the company out of an impossible situation,” and that the company was on “the right path.” Dorsey also alluded to his own regrets regarding how Twitter is structured.

“The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both,” he wrote. “Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step.

“In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one. This is also @paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path...I believe it with all my heart. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022