Jack Dorsey-Led Payments Company Block is Developing Open-Source Permissionless Mining Infrastructure

Reuters

The review will produce a transparency report with results of any sexual harassment investigations in recent years against the company's directors and senior executives, including allegations that a board committee probe beginning in 2019 involved Bill Gates, the board said. Data on the number of cases investigated and their resolution is also expected to be part of the review along with steps that have been taken to hold employees, including executives, accountable for sexual harassment or gender discrimination. Microsoft said last year it conducted a probe into co-founder Bill Gates' involvement with an employee almost 20 years ago after the company was told in 2019 that he had tried to start a romantic relationship with the person.