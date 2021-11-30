U.S. markets open in 8 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,621.75
    -29.25 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,811.00
    -266.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,332.00
    -58.75 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,215.80
    -24.40 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.40
    -0.55 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.20
    +7.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.93
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.96
    -5.66 (-19.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3323
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.1930
    -0.4150 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,864.27
    -443.45 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,435.31
    +6.38 (+0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.95
    +65.92 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,206.48
    -77.44 (-0.27%)
     

Jack Dorsey: What's next for Twitter's co-founder?

James Clayton - North America technology reporter
·4 min read
Jack Dorsey
Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey is one of Silicon Valley's eccentrics.

If he was a character in a movie, you'd think he was too cliche.

Acutely earnest and idealistic, he passionately believes that tech can bring about global peace and prosperity.

He's a kind of hippie libertarian, a philosophy that seems somewhat baffling at times. He also happens to be a genuine tech visionary.

His resignation from Twitter is the second time he's left. After leaving the social media giant that he co-founded the first time, he setup the digital payments company Square in 2009 - which has become wildly successful.

He came back to Twitter in 2015.

Until Monday he was running both companies - a situation that didn't sit well with many investors.

Last year Elliott Management, a large Twitter investor, tried to make him choose between the two. They wanted a chief executive that spent their time on Twitter and Twitter alone.

This in part explains why Twitter's share price didn't nose dive when their iconic leader suddenly resigned again.

There has been a prevailing attitude for a long time amongst investors that Twitter is leaving money on the table - that it could generate a lot more revenue from its large and engaged user base.

And certainly a chief executive that had its undivided focus on Twitter might help.

When you compare Twitter to Google or Facebook, it's a relative minnow.

Dorsey has been seen by some as the reason for Twitter's stunted growth. A Twitter purist, who had helped create the platform, but didn't want monetization at the expense of user experience.

To be fair to Dorsey he has tried to experiment with ways to generate more revenue. He also announced a target of 315 million monetizable users by the end of 2023 - and to double revenue in that year.

Twitter has done well at adding users during the pandemic, however that target is hugely ambitious.

It's a goal that incoming chief executive, Parag Agrawal will inherit.

Indian born, Agrawal has risen though the ranks to become an apparently competent and well-respected chief technology officer. He's been described as a safe pair of hands, and he has a huge job ahead of him.

Agrawal instantly takes on Dorsey's monetization headache. Twitter is not Facebook. It holds far less information about you, and therefore the data it holds isn't as valuable to advertisers.

You can also only serve users so many adverts before they start turning away. If your goal is high growth but also revenue increase - that can be a difficult balancing act.

Obsession with cryptocurrencies

Dorsey had become obsessed with cryptocurrencies, and in particular Bitcoin.

He'd recently set up a dedicated crypto team - looking at ways in which the company embraces digital assets and decentralized apps.

The team was to sit under Agrawal - perhaps a sign that digital currencies will play a key role in the new chief executive's vision for the company's growth.

But Twitter has become deeply political in the US, and Agrawal also inherits its moderation problems.

Democrats generally argue that the platform hasn't done enough to take down fake news. They also argue its systems are not good at quickly locating removing hate speech.

Republicans argue that the platform has an anti-conservative bias - demonstrated by the decision to ban Donald Trump after the Capitol Hill riots.

Agrawal has gone from relative obscurity to a major public figure overnight, and will no doubt be called in front of Congress sooner rather than later.

Already, a tweet that he published in 2010 - a quote from the Daily Show - is being used by some Conservatives as evidence that the new chief executive is left-leaning.

Dorsey's goodbye email included a barb at founders who stay too long at the companies they created.

Jack Dorsey speaks on stage at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention
Jack Dorsey speaking at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention in Miami, Florida

"There's a lot of talk about the importance of a company being 'founder-led'. Ultimately I believe that's severely limiting and a single point of failure," he wrote.

The target of that statement appeared to be Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg (Elon Musk would agree with Dorsey, having said publicly he doesn't like being Tesla's boss).

But the sentiment has much wider importance. Almost all the eccentric tech founders who created hugely successful companies - Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Sergey Brin, Larry Page, Steve Jobs and now Dorsey - have all been replaced with 'safe options'- chief executives that are nothing like their predecessors.

And perhaps Twitter needs that.

As for Dorsey, well he's still young - 45. The last time he had some time away from Twitter he casually built up Square, that's now worth $100bn.

Dorsey can at times be a figure of satire, but he's earned the right to be taken seriously.

Recommended Stories

  • Dorsey pushes back vs. "founder-led" companies in resignation letter

    Jack Dorsey on Monday took aim at Silicon Valley's conventional wisdom that tech companies are best served when their founder retains control while explaining his rationale for resigning as Twitter's CEO:“There’s a lot of talk about the importance of a company being ‘founder-led.’ Ultimately I believe that’s severely limiting and a single source of failure. I’ve worked hard to ensure this company can break away from its founders and its founding.”Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • Shop the best iPad Cyber Monday 2021 deals at Apple, Amazon and more

    We've rounded up the best iPad and iPad Pro deals you can shop during Cyber Monday 2021 at Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and more.

  • Jack Dorsey will remain Square CEO after stepping down from Twitter

    Square CEO Jack Dorsey will continue to helm the payments company as he steps down from Twitter. Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports.

  • Metaverse Startup The Sandbox Co-Founder on Business Model, Expansion Plan and Facebook Competition

    On the heels of closing a $93 million Series B funding round led by SoftBank earlier this month, metaverse startup The Sandbox Co-founder and COO Sebastien Borget discusses whether Meta, formerly Facebook, is a potential threat to the future of Web 3. Plus, insights into the advantages of owning decentralized, NFT-based virtual real estate and the launch of The Sandbox Alpha.

  • Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Who is the private and ‘demanding’ new boss of social media giant?

    Jack Dorsey describes his successor as ‘curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware, and humble’

  • Shiba Inu (SHIB) Becomes the Second Most Popular Crypto in Twitter

    Ether (ETH) was the third cryptocurrency among the most discussed on Twitter during November.

  • Who Is Twitter's New CEO Parag Agrawal?

    (Bloomberg) -- By naming Parag Agrawal as chief executive officer, Twitter Inc. is turning inward, choosing a low-profile technologist to steer a social network that has underperformed the market, haltingly introduced new products, and struggled to moderate harmful content under a leader long criticized for divided attention.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Su

  • Social Security: How to Keep Your Info Safe With a ‘mySocialSecurity’ Account

    The Social Security Administration has implemented a new online login system called "mySocialSecurity" that allows you to access and perform functions that were not previously allowed online. See:...

  • Jack Dorsey chose Square over Twitter

    Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter, is stepping down as CEO of the social media company after six years. In his resignation letter, posted on Twitter, Dorsey said he wants the company to break away from the vision and control of its co-founders, calling founder-led companies “severely limiting.” Dorsey was the first CEO of Twitter from 2006 to 2008 and returned in 2015 after a period away from the day-to-day management of the company.

  • Jack Dorsey, Twitter co-founder who cut off Trump's megaphone

    Jack Dorsey, who stepped down as CEO of the social media giant Twitter Monday, is perhaps best known as the man who kicked former US president Donald Trump off the platform he used to court supporters and attack his critics.

  • Binance Reopens Dogecoin Withdrawals After Musk Spat With CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransBinance has fully opened withdrawals of Dogecoin after a technical glitch that spurred a heated back-and-forth between Elon Musk and the exchange’s chief executive officer.Traders were unable to withdraw Dogecoin for more than two weeks because of problems related to a network upgrade, according to a statement on Monday. Binance, the

  • For Jack Dorsey, It’s No Longer Hip to Be Square at Twitter

    Stepping away from the helm of Twitter is the right move, but that doesn’t mean the company’s problems are solved.

  • Newegg Adds Shiba Inu to Payment Option

    Newegg, a tech-focused e-commerce platform, has announced support for popular digital asset, Shiba Inu.

  • Inside the 'big wave' of misinformation targeted at Latinos

    Before last year's presidential election, Facebook ads targeting Latino voters described Joe Biden as a communist. During his inauguration, another conspiracy theory spread online and on Spanish-language radio warning that a brooch worn by Lady Gaga signaled Biden was working with shadowy, leftist figures abroad.

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will step down

    His replacement as CEO will be Parag Agrawal, who has been its chief technology officer since 2017.

  • Parag Agrawal takes over as Twitter CEO

    Parag Agrawal takes over as Twitter CEO

  • It's Not Too Late—The Best Post Black Friday Sales To Shop During Cyber Week (Updating)

    Photo: Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.Yes, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially over, but that definitely doesn't mean it's too late to score some stellar Cyber deals during the rest of the week. ICYMI, Black Friday has become more of a bona fide season than it is a single day. Many retailers and brands launched pre-black Friday sales early this year, giving customers extra time to score solid deals ahead of the post-Thanksgiving madness, and the same trend has followed suit for post-

  • 60 Of The Absolute Dumbest Things People Have Actually Said On Twitter

    Not even close.View Entire Post ›

  • Here's How Low Shiba Inu Could Fall

    Following a peak gain of more than 121,000,000% in less than 10 months, SHIB could struggle mightily in the coming months and years.

  • Andrew Raym calls Coach Stoops ‘real family’ for stepping up amid Lincoln Riley departure

    For stepping up to lead the Oklahoma Sooners in the wake of Lincoln Riley's departure, Bob Stoops called "real family" by center Andrew Raym