Jack Henry & Associates to Host 2022 Investor Day

MONETT, Mo., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) announced that the company is hosting an Investor Day on Monday, May 9, 2022, beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET).

The company's senior leadership team will host a series of presentations and participate in live Q&A sessions. A live audio broadcast and presentation materials will be accessible from the company's Investor Relations website and on-demand replay of the event will be available after the event.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider of technology solutions primarily for the financial services industry. We are an S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,000 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in future-ready digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking information. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking information. Additional information on these and other factors, which could affect the Company's financial results, are included in its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings on Form 10-K, and potential investors should review these statements. Finally, there may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

