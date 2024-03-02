Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Jack Henry & Associates' shares before the 7th of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 26th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.55 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.20 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Jack Henry & Associates has a trailing yield of approximately 1.3% on its current stock price of US$171.96. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Jack Henry & Associates paying out a modest 41% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Jack Henry & Associates's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Jack Henry & Associates has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Jack Henry & Associates for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been flat in recent years, although Jack Henry & Associates reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Jack Henry & Associates ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

