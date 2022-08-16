Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Reports Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Results

MONETT, Mo., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY), a leading, well-rounded provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry, today announces results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

Fiscal year summary:

GAAP revenue increased 11% and GAAP operating income increased 19% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior fiscal year.

Non-GAAP adjusted revenue increased 9% and non-GAAP adjusted operating income increased 13% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior fiscal year. 1

GAAP EPS was $4.94 per diluted share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, compared to $4.12 for the prior fiscal year.

Cash at June 30, 2022 was $48.8 million and $51.0 million at June 30, 2021.

Debt related to the revolving credit line was $115 million at June 30, 2022 and $100 million at June 30, 2021.

Fourth quarter summary:

GAAP revenue increased 7% and GAAP operating income increased 8% for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior-year fiscal quarter.

Non-GAAP adjusted revenue increased 8% and non-GAAP adjusted operating income increased 13% for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior-year fiscal quarter. 1

GAAP EPS was $1.10 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.04 in the prior-year fiscal quarter.

Full-year fiscal 2023 guidance:

GAAP revenue $2,080 million to $2,087 million

GAAP EPS $5.05 to $5.09

Non-GAAP revenue $2,045 million to $2,052 million2

Key Call Outs

According to David Foss, Board Chair and CEO, "We are very pleased to report another quarter of record revenue, operating income, and total sales bookings. Among many other successes, our sales teams secured 17 new core clients and sold 48 new digital banking systems in the quarter. Additionally, we have recently announced the addition of a new CFO to our team, a refreshed brand for our company, and the pending acquisition of Payrailz. As we begin the new fiscal year, our sales pipeline remains strong, and we see significant opportunities to continue growing our company through the successful execution of our technology modernization and One Jack Henry operational strategies. As a well-rounded financial technology provider, we remain optimistic about the strength of our innovative technology solutions around digital, lending, payments, core solutions and open banking as well as our ability to deliver outstanding service in a market that is widely expected to continue to increase technology and digital investments in the future."

1 See tables below reconciling non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP.

2 See tables below reconciling fiscal year 2023 GAAP to non-GAAP guidance.

3 See tables below on page 12 reconciling Net Income to non-GAAP EBITDA.

Operating Results

Revenue, operating expenses, operating income, and net income for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, were as follows (all dollar amounts in this section are in thousands, except for per share amounts):





Revenue (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

%

Change

Year Ended June 30,

%

Change

2022

2021





2022

2021



Revenue





















Services and Support $ 279,740

$ 261,697

7 %

$ 1,156,365

$ 1,048,206

10 % Percentage of Total Revenue 58 %

58 %





60 %

60 %



Processing 202,932

188,590

8 %

786,519

710,019

11 % Percentage of Total Revenue 42 %

42 %





40 %

40 %



REVENUE $ 482,672

$ 450,287

7 %

$ 1,942,884

$ 1,758,225

11 %

Services and support revenue increased for fourth quarter fiscal 2022 primarily driven by growth in cloud processing revenue of 12.3% and increased implementation fee revenue, partially offset by a decrease in deconversion fees of $3,009. Processing revenue increased for the fourth quarter fiscal 2022 primarily driven by growth in Jack Henry digital revenue of 31.3%, and increased card processing revenue. Other increases were in payment processing and remote capture and automated clearinghouse (ACH) fee revenues.

Services and support revenue increased for fiscal 2022 primarily driven by growth in cloud processing revenue of 12.0% and an increase in deconversion fees of $32,644. Other increases were in implementation fee and software usage fee revenues. Processing revenue increased for fiscal 2022 primarily driven by growth in card processing of 8.1%. Other increases were in Jack Henry digital, remote capture and ACH fee, and payment processing revenues.

For fourth quarter fiscal 2022, core segment revenue increased 8%, payments segment revenue increased 5%, complementary segment revenue increased 9%, and corporate and other segment revenue increased 22%. Non-GAAP adjusted core segment revenue increased 9%, non-GAAP adjusted payments segment revenue increased 5%, non-GAAP adjusted complementary segment revenue increased 10%, and non-GAAP adjusted corporate and other segment revenue increased 21% (see revenue lines of segment break-out tables on page 5 below).

For fiscal 2022, core segment revenue increased 10%, payments segment revenue increased 10%, complementary segment revenue increased 11%, and corporate and other segment revenue increased 14%. Non-GAAP adjusted core segment revenue increased 8%, non-GAAP adjusted payments segment revenue increased 9%, non-GAAP adjusted complementary segment revenue increased 9%, and non-GAAP adjusted corporate and other segment revenue increased 13% (see revenue lines of segment break-out tables on page 6 below).

Operating Expenses and Operating Income

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

%

Change

Year Ended June 30,

%

Change



2022

2021





2022

2021





Cost of Revenue $ 286,815

$ 274,918

4 %

$ 1,128,614

$ 1,063,399

6 %

Percentage of Total Revenue 59 %

61 %





58 %

60 %





Research and Development 33,961

28,814

18 %

121,355

109,047

11 %

Percentage of Total Revenue 7 %

6 %





6 %

6 %





Selling, General, and Administrative 58,124

50,259

16 %

218,296

187,060

17 %

Percentage of Total Revenue 12 %

11 %





11 %

11 %





OPERATING EXPENSES 378,900

353,991

7 %

1,468,265

1,359,506

8 %



























OPERATING INCOME $ 103,772

$ 96,296

8 %

$ 474,619

$ 398,719

19 %

Operating Margin4 22 %

21 %





24 %

23 %







Cost of revenue increased for fourth quarter fiscal 2022 primarily due to higher costs associated with our card processing platform commensurate with related increases in revenue, operating licenses and fees, and personnel costs. Cost of revenue increased for fiscal 2022 primarily due to higher costs associated with our card processing platform commensurate with related increases in revenue, personnel costs, and operating licenses and fees.

Research and development expense increased for fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 primarily due to higher personnel costs (net of capitalized personnel costs).

Selling, general, and administrative expense increased for the fourth quarter fiscal 2022 primarily due to higher personnel costs and travel expenses. Selling, general, and administrative expense increased for fiscal 2022 primarily due to higher personnel costs and travel expenses, a smaller gain on sale of assets in the current fiscal year, and an increase in deconversion costs in line with the associated increase in deconversion revenues.

Net Income

(Unaudited, In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended June 30,

%

Change

Year Ended June 30,

%

Change

2022

2021





2022

2021



Income Before Income Taxes $ 102,792

$ 95,683

7 %

$ 472,267

$ 397,725

19 % Provision for Income Taxes 22,366

18,821

19 %

109,351

86,256

27 % NET INCOME $ 80,426

$ 76,862

5 %

$ 362,916

$ 311,469

17 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.10

$ 1.04

6 %

$ 4.94

$ 4.12

20 %

Effective tax rates for the fourth quarter of fiscal years 2022 and 2021 were 21.8% and 19.7%, respectively. Effective tax rates for fiscal years 2022 and 2021 were 23.2% and 21.7%, respectively.

The Company repurchased 1.25 million shares of common stock during fiscal 2022 and 2.80 million shares of common stock during fiscal 2021. Common stock repurchases during fiscal 2022 contributed $0.02 to diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter fiscal 2022 and $0.05 for the full fiscal year. Common stock repurchases during fiscal 2021 contributed $0.04 to diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter fiscal 2021 and $0.07 for the full fiscal year.

4 Operating margin is calculated by dividing operating income by revenue.

According to Kevin Williams, CFO and Treasurer, "For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, our private cloud and processing services continue to drive revenue growth. As we guided in May our deconversion fees decreased in our fourth fiscal quarter compared to a year ago. We reported solid 7% GAAP and 8% non-GAAP revenue growth compared to the prior year quarter. Operating margins were flat on a GAAP basis due to lower deconversion revenue in the quarter, but nice margin expansion on a non-GAAP basis compared to the prior year. We continue to be pleased to report our Return on Average Shareholders' Equity and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 26.9% and 24.9%, for the trailing twelve months, respectively, which improved nicely from 21.7% and 21.0%, respectively, for those same financial performance metrics a year ago. Our dedicated team continues to follow the company motto of do the right thing and do whatever it takes to ensure the continued success of our customers."

Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments

The table below shows our revenue and operating income (in thousands) for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 compared to the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, excluding the impacts of deconversion fees and acquisitions, divestitures, and gain/loss.

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

%

Change

Year Ended June 30,

%

Change

2022

2021





2022

2021



























Revenue (GAAP) $ 482,672

$ 450,287

7 %

$ 1,942,884

$ 1,758,225

11 %























Adjustments:





















Deconversion fee revenue (5,222)

(8,231)





(53,279)

(20,635)



Revenue from acquisitions and divestitures —

—





(274)

(1,182)



























NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE $ 477,450

$ 442,056

8 %

$ 1,889,331

$ 1,736,408

9 %















































Operating Income (GAAP) $ 103,772

$ 96,296

8 %

$ 474,619

$ 398,719

19 %























Adjustments:





















Operating income from deconversion fees (3,980)

(7,617)





(47,002)

(18,721)



Operating (income)/loss from acquisitions, divestitures, and gain/loss —

—





371

(2,409)



























NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME $ 99,792

$ 88,679

13 %

$ 427,988

$ 377,589

13 %

The tables below show the segment break-out of revenue and cost of revenue for each period presented, as adjusted for the items above, and include a reconciliation to non-GAAP adjusted operating income presented above.

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Core

Payments

Complementary

Corporate

and Other

Total REVENUE $ 151,480

$ 177,323

$ 140,296

$ 13,573

$ 482,672 Non-GAAP adjustments (1,872)

(1,236)

(2,035)

(79)

(5,222) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE 149,608

176,087

138,261

13,494

477,450



















COST OF REVENUE 63,553

97,531

59,495

66,236

286,815 Non-GAAP adjustments (341)

(122)

(260)

(3)

(726) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED COST OF REVENUE 63,212

97,409

59,235

66,233

286,089



















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED SEGMENT INCOME $ 86,396

$ 78,678

$ 79,026

$ (52,739)























Research and Development















33,961 Selling, General, and Administrative















58,124 Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment













(516) NON-GAAP TOTAL ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES













377,658



















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME













$ 99,792

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Core

Payments

Complementary

Corporate

and Other

Total REVENUE (GAAP) $ 140,843

$ 169,551

$ 128,735

$ 11,158

$ 450,287 Non-GAAP adjustments (3,162)

(1,852)

(3,189)

(28)

(8,231) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE 137,681

167,699

125,546

11,130

442,056



















COST OF REVENUE 61,579

93,170

53,990

66,179

274,918 Non-GAAP adjustments (129)

(107)

(189)

—

(425) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED COST OF REVENUE 61,450

93,063

53,801

66,179

274,493



















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED SEGMENT INCOME $ 76,231

$ 74,636

$ 71,745

$ (55,049)























Research and Development















28,814 Selling, General, and Administrative















50,259 Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment













(189) NON-GAAP TOTAL ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES













353,377



















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME













$ 88,679





















(Unaudited, In Thousands) Year Ended June 30, 2022

Core

Payments

Complementary

Corporate

and Other

Total Revenue $ 622,442

$ 707,019

$ 561,211

$ 52,212

$ 1,942,884 Non-GAAP adjustments (23,048)

(14,319)

(15,863)

(323)

(53,553) Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue 599,394

692,700

545,348

51,889

1,889,331



















Cost of Revenue 261,585

380,954

232,088

253,987

1,128,614 Non-GAAP adjustments (1,719)

(439)

(1,510)

(327)

(3,995) Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue 259,866

380,515

230,578

253,660

1,124,619



















Non-GAAP Adjusted Segment Income $ 339,528

$ 312,185

$ 314,770

$ (201,771)























Research and Development















121,355 Selling, General, and Administrative















218,296 Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment













(2,927) Non-GAAP Total Adjusted Operating Expenses













1,461,343



















Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income















$ 427,988