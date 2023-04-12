Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) jumps 3.1% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

It hasn't been the best quarter for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 15% in that time. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. Unfortunately its return of 25% is below the market return of 61%. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 24% drop, in the last year.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Jack Henry & Associates investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Jack Henry & Associates achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 1.2% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 5% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Jack Henry & Associates' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Jack Henry & Associates the TSR over the last 5 years was 32%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 7.3% in the twelve months, Jack Henry & Associates shareholders did even worse, losing 23% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 6% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Jack Henry & Associates by clicking this link.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

