Jack Henry's Credit Union Community Participates in CU Build's Annual Event

·3 min read

21 credit unions participated, developing solutions focused on transformation

MONETT, Mo., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of its credit union customers on International Credit Union Day, Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) takes a look back at a recent event focused on the credit union industry.

New Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jack Henry &amp; Associates, Inc.)
New Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.)

Jack Henry's credit union community joined CU Build's second annual build-a-thon, bringing together industry professionals with the goal of learning and developing new solutions to address key business challenges. Jack Henry supports CU Build's mission to spark innovation, cultivate learning, and foster development within the industry.

Fifty-six professionals from 21 credit unions participated in the three-day in-person event in Dallas, Texas, last summer.

This year's theme was transformation; participants had the technical resources of Jack Henry, as well as ASA, SWIVEL, Salesforce, Q2, Mahalo Banking, MuleSoft, CUTEK, and AWS. Teams were evaluated on the following guidelines: fit, innovation, functionality, design, extensibility, and mission focus. The grand prize winner was team Play Less' solution, Save More, an enhanced member experience for savings designed to support those who need it most.

Participants offered plenty of positive feedback. Gayle Hargis, IT business analyst at Neighborhood Credit Union and on the winning team, said, "As a non-programmer, CU Build was a wonderful opportunity to bring diverse talent together to meet a common goal. Communication and knowledge sharing were not just within individual teams; it was widespread. This is my second year participating, and I fully intend to continue to be a part of the CU Build initiative."

Filip Danielewicz, innovation specialist at Michigan State University Federal Credit Union and on the winning team, added, "The CU Build experience gave us a fantastic opportunity to come together, bond, and create a unique solution for credit union members. With the mixed group of both programmers and nonprogrammers, it provided a great environment to leverage our strengths and innovate for members and credit unions alike."

Brad Hickey, chair of CU Build and manager of application development at American Airlines Federal Credit Union, commented, "CU Build is a great way to support our credit union movement while building skills and technology for everyone. These past two years have been successful because of the people and technology. We look forward to next year's event as we continue to foster connections and break down barriers for the greater good of our industry."

Shanon McLachlan, president of Credit Union Solutions at Jack Henry, shared, "We're proud to collaborate with CU Build, helping our credit unions build a stronger financial future for their members. There's power in bringing together individuals of varying skill sets to solve real-life challenges, then sharing their knowledge and solutions with our credit unions to better serve their members. CU Build allows us to scale these experiences while leveraging the power of our open platform."

To learn more about how CU Build can help develop your career, grow your skills, and improve internal proficiencies, click here. Jack Henry clients can email info@cubuild.org to take advantage of the solutions built.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are a S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jack-henrys-credit-union-community-participates-in-cu-builds-annual-event-301654877.html

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

