Jack Ma appears at an Alibaba event in China days after an executive says he's 'alive' and 'happy'

Jack Ma founded Alibaba. Yuya Shino/Reuters

Jack Ma resurfaced at a math competition sponsored by Alibaba, Bloomberg reported.

He withdrew from public life in 2020 after criticizing Chinese regulators, scuppering Alibaba's IPO.

Ma taught his first class at the University of Tokyo last week, per the South China Morning Post.

Jack Ma has popped up at an Alibaba event, just a few days after its president described him as "alive" and "happy."

Bloomberg first reported that Ma attended the final of the Alibaba Global Mathematics Competition on Saturday in Hangzhou, the same city as Alibaba's headquarters, citing an online post from the Damo Academy.

Ma disappeared from public life in 2020 after he criticised Chinese regulators for scuppering Alibaba's float plans. Since then his sightings in public have been rare, sparking rumors about his wellbeing.

In January, Ma appeared to resurface in Thailand when he was pictured at a Bangkok restaurant. Social media posts showed he returned to Beijing in March to visit a private school he founded.

Ma has now taken up a teaching role at the University of Tokyo, focusing on sustainable agriculture and food production. Hong Kong's South China Morning Post reported he took his first class on June 12 at the institution.

Students "engaged in a meaningful discussion with Professor Ma," according to a statement reported by the newspaper.

On Thursday Alibaba president Michael Evans suggested Ma was enjoying his change of lifestyle, CNBC reported.

"Well, first of all, Jack is alive. He's well, he's happy. He's creative. He's thinking. He's teaching at a university in Tokyo, spending more time in China," he said, per CNBC.

Read the original article on Business Insider