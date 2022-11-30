U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,989.27
    +31.64 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,961.10
    +108.57 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,146.17
    +162.39 (+1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,843.85
    +7.29 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.54
    +2.34 (+2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.20
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    +0.54 (+2.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0363
    +0.0028 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7240
    -0.0240 (-0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1989
    +0.0039 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5320
    -0.1020 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,899.02
    +497.09 (+3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.27
    +0.57 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     
5

Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, is reportedly living in Japan after he disappeared from public after a Chinese government crackdown. Here's a timeline of his fall from grace.

Sinéad Baker
·7 min read
jack ma ant group alibaba
Chairman of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Jack Ma delivers a speech to participants during the 4th edition of the Viva Technology show at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on May 16, 2019 in Paris, France.Chesnot/Getty Images

  • Jack Ma clashed with Chinese regulators, who then cracked down on his companies Alibaba and Ant Group.

  • Ma, who was once China's richest man, then disappeared from public view.

  • The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that he has been living in Japan for six months.

  • CNBC reported that a source said that Ma was deliberately lying low, and was not missing.

Jack Ma, the Chinese billionaire founder Alibaba and Ant Group, has reportedly been living in Japan for six months after he disappeared from public view after a Chinese crackdown on his businesses.

Ma became the richest man in China through his highly successful companies, as well as a well-known face across China and in the global business world.

But China started to cracked down on his empire two years ago when he criticized its regulators, launching an investigation into Alibaba, the e-commerce giant, and halting the IPO of Ant Group, his fintech company.

Ma was not seen in public for months, leading to rumors that he was missing, before he made a few appearances and sightings.

The Financial Times then reported on Tuesday that he has been living in Japan for six months.

Here's a timeline of Ma's rise and fall.

Ma, who was born with the name Ma Yun — was born on September 10, 1964, in Hangzhou, southeastern China.

jack me alibaba ant group
Jack Ma in China in 2019.Wang HE/Getty Images

 Source: 60 MinutesUSA Today

Ma was rejected for more than a dozen jobs before starting to work as an English teacher, and said in 2016 that he had been rejected from Harvard 10 times.

jack ma alibaba
Jack Ma in January 2018.Wang HE/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

He founded Alibaba in 1999. It grew to become the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace in the world, and has the world's largest shopping event.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, Nov. 18, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, China.Reuters

Source: Business Insider, Business Insider

Alibaba's 2014 IPO was at the time the largest in history.

alibaba jack ma NYSE
Jack Ma as Alibaba went public on the NYSE in 2014.Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Source: NYSE

The IPO also made Ma the richest person in China, with a net worth of around $25 billion at the time.

jack ma
Ma in Hong Kong in November 2017.ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Ma's wealth has grown since, but he has dropped to the fourth-richest man in China, as other people eclipsed even his net worth of some $50 billion.

Source: Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Ma founded Ant Group, formerly called Ant Financial, in 2014. The company is an affiliate of Alibaba, and owns digital payment platform Alipay.

Ant Group
An Ant Group logo is seen at the company's headquarters on October 28, 2020 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China.Chen Zhongqiu/VCG/Getty Images

On October 24 2020, when Ant Group was gearing up for an IPO, Ma criticized China's financial regulatory system, saying China was following global rules that are part of "an old people's club."

As Business Insider's Katie Canales previously reported, Ma said that the rules that govern global banking aren't well-suited for Chinese tech innovation.

He said: "We can't use yesterday's methods to regulate the future."

Ma appeared on a livestream for the launch of a shopping event a few days later, which appeared to be his last public event for months.

Source: The Guardian

On November 2 2020, China introduced new regulations that halted the Ant Group IPO.

Ant Group
Ant Group logo is pictured at the Shanghai office of Alipay.Aly Song/Reuters

The IPO was expected to raise $37 billion, making it the largest in history.

But, a week after Ma's criticisms of the regulatory system, China introduced new regulations for online lending that disqualified Ant Group from making an IPO.

As The Guardian noted, analysts interpreted China's decision as a warning to Ma.

Bill Bishop, the author of the China-focused newsletter Sinocism, then wrote: "The party has once again reminded all private entrepreneurs that no matter how rich and successful you are it can pull the rug out from under your feet at any time."

 

The Wall Street Journal reported that Ma offered to give parts of Ant Group to the Chinese government when meeting them on November 2 2020, but China still went ahead with the rule change.

jack ma xi jinping
Jack Ma shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in September 2015.Ted S. Warren-Pool/Getty Images

Sources told the Journal that Ma told regulators: "You can take any of the platforms Ant has, as long as the country needs it."

And later in November, Ma was replaced as a judge on final episode of a talent show he founded, "Africa's Business Heroes," the Financial Times reported.

The FT noted that Ma's photo was removed from the show's webpage and he wasn't included in the promotional video.

An Alibaba spokesperson blamed scheduling conflicts: "Due to a schedule conflict Mr Ma could no longer be part of the finale judge panel of Africa's Business Heroes earlier this year (2020)."

And an Alibaba spokesperson told Business Insider that they had nothing else to add when asked about Ma's whereabouts: "We do not have anything to add beyond that."

On December 23 2020, Chinese regulators launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba. Ma still owns a 8.9% stake in the company.

alibaba jack ma
Jack Ma in 2018.Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images

Chinese regulators said they were investigating Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd over "suspected monopolistic practices".

 

And on December 28, China told Ant Group to limit its ambitions and focus on payment services instead of insurance or wealth management.

Ant Group said in a statement that it would establish a "rectification working group" to do as the regulator asked.

CNBC reported in January 2021 that sources said Ma was deliberately lying low, and was not missing.

A person familiar with the matter told CNBC's David Faber that Ma was deliberately staying out of the spotlight.

Ma visited Ant Group's headquarters in May 2021 in a rare public appearance.

Reuters reported that Ma visited the headquarters in Hangzhou, China, for the annual company holiday that celebrates staff.

He made a few other public appearances in the following months.

Reports in October 2021 said Ma had travelled to Spain in his first overseas trip for over a year.

Jack Ma's superyacht Zen is anchored by Mallorca Island coast, Spain October 21, 2021
Jack Ma's superyacht Zen is anchored by Mallorca Island coast, Spain October 21, 2021REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Hong Kong outlets South China Morning Post and East Week reported on Ma's Spanish trip.

Chinese state media reported in May that a person with the surname Ma was being investigated, leading to rumors that it was Jack Ma and billions being wiped from Alibaba's market value. It turned out to not be Jack Ma, and the price rebounded.

The fallout showed how investors were still spooked about how China's government can crack down.

His company's suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Ma has remained a billionaire.

China's strict COVID-19 policies hammered his company's values, causing his net worth to plunge, but still keeping him a billionaire.

Forbes said that as of Wednesday, Ma still had a net worth of more than $22 billion.

A new report from the Financial Times on Tuesday said Ma had been living in Tokyo, Japan for six months.

Jack Ma in 2015.
Jack Ma in 2015.REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo/File Photo

The Financial Times report cited people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Living in Tokyo for Half a Year, FT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese entrepreneur Jack Ma has been living in Tokyo for nearly six months, after Beijing’s crackdown on the technology sector, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThe co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding

  • Venture firm Champel Capital leads Intelligent Traffic Control investment, eyes fintech and agritech despite choppy waters for capital deployment

    Champel Capital specializes in Series A investments in portfolio companies such as Innoviz, Lemonade, Aleph Farms and now Intelligent Traffic Control

  • India to pilot retail digital currency on December 1

    India will undertake the first pilot for retail digital currency on December 1, the central bank said Tuesday, extending the test to evaluate the creation and distribution of the e-rupee in the South Asian market with a closed group of customers and merchants a month after it began evaluating the CBDC for the wholesale segment. Four local banks -- State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC -- will participate in the initial phase of the pilot in four cities (Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar). Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will join the pilot "subsequently," the Reserve Bank of India said.

  • James McAvoy hasn't gotten the Marvel call, but isn't morally opposed

    Add to the list of documented Marvel “takes” this comfortingly diplomatic one from James McAvoy. In a new interview, the actor—who starred in five Marvel films between 2011 and 2019—says that despite a great on-set experience, he’s just not sure if he wants to return to his Professor X days. The actor played the role in X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, Deadpool 2, and Dark Phoenix.

  • Missouri man charged with sexually assaulting an incapacitated victim

    A St. Louis, Missouri man with family ties to Hillsdale County has been charged with sexually assaulting an incapacitated person two years ago.

  • Hoax calls cause scares at Georgia schools

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statement regarding several hoax calls threatening schools across the state.

  • Rihanna’s lingerie company fined $1.2 million for misleading customers, prosecutors say

    Now some California Savage X Fenty customers could get paid.

  • Some New Health-Related Features That May Convince Me To Wear An Apple Watch

    The cool features on the Apple Watch Series 8 just might outweigh the fact that it doesn’t mesh with my aesthetic.View Entire Post ›

  • NY’s MTA Faces $3 Billion Deficit in 2025 on Slow Subway Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- The budget shortfall at New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the largest mass-transit provider in the US, is expected to widen to $3 billion in 2025 as subway ridership is slow to rebound to pre-pandemic levels.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize C

  • Hyundai Motor, SK On sign EV battery supply pact for N. America

    South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group has signed an agreement to source electric vehicle (EV) batteries in North America from battery maker SK On, the companies said on Tuesday. The partnership follows the signing in August of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which will require automakers to source a certain percentage of critical minerals for their EV batteries from the United States or a U.S. free-trade partner to qualify for new U.S. EV tax credits.

  • China wants US not to interfere in ties with India - Pentagon

    China has warned the United States to not interfere in its relationship with India following deadly border skirmishes between the Asian giants in 2020, the Pentagon said in a report. Ties between India and China have nosedived since the worst border clashes between them in 45 years killed 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers. Deployment of troops has remained high on their Himalayan border since then, though India's imports from China have surged.

  • Shane Beamer, South Carolina can hit a home run with new OC hire — and they need to

    Marcus Satterfield is headed to Nebraska. Here’s what needs to happen next for the Gamecocks.

  • Emily Ratajkowski Opened Up About Recent ‘Really Scary’ Weight Loss

    “I think trauma lives in the body.”

  • European Commission explains its mistake regarding allegedly 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed

    The European Commission admitted the mistake regarding the figures of the losses of the Ukrainian military, which allegedly amounted to 100,000 people killed, as Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, announced on 30 November.

  • China Taps Alibaba, Tencent To Beat US Sanctions

    China has enrolled tech giants Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holding Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) to aid its efforts in designing semiconductor chips to reduce its dependence on Softbank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBF) (OTC: SFTBY)-owned Arm. Arm, headquartered in the U.K. but has significant operations in the U.S., is seen as vulnerable to any ramping-up of U.S. sanctions, Financial Times reported. The Chinese government has established a consortium of companies and institute Beijing Open

  • Ukrainian grain exports via Poland rise by 50%, minister says

    Around 450,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain are being transported via Poland monthly, over 50% more than in the middle of the year, Poland's infrastructure minister said on Wednesday, as Warsaw helps its neighbour to increase its food exports. Ukraine is one of the world's leading grain and oilseed exporters and a Russian blockade of its ports after Moscow invaded the country in February drove a quest for alternative routes. After an almost six-month blockade, three Ukrainian Black Sea ports were unblocked at the end of July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

  • Over 400,000 Russians fled to Kazakhstan when mobilisation started

    More than 400,000 Russians have entered Kazakhstan since 21 September, when President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation in Russia. Source: Russian news agency Interfax, citing Tamara Duisenova, Kazakhstan's Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population Quote from Duisenova: "According to the updated information that we exchange every day, just over 400,000 Russians arrived, just over 320,000 have left, and about 100,000 Russians are still here.

  • Crypto exchange Kraken to lay off 30% of employees

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss breaking reports that crypto exchange Kraken is issuing layoffs in the wake of the FTX collapse.&nbsp;

  • Freedom Caucus eyes federal worker pay cuts, slashing programs through House rule change

    Freedom Caucus members are supporting a rule change that would make it easier to fire or slash the salary of federal workers, and are already naming some targets.

  • Hadley Wiggins: Meet the AD100 2023 Debut

    AD100 designer Hadley Wiggins has spent the last 10 years making her name on Long Island’s design scene