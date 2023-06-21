Jack Ma's Ant Group Explores ChatGPT-Style Services, Cisco Launches Power-Efficient AI Chips, YouTube Preps For Shopping Channel Debut In South Korea: Today's Top Stories

Bloomberg

Jack Ma's Ant Group Explores ChatGPT-Style Services. Challenges Baidu with Investment in AI

Ant invested nearly 20.5 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) in R&D in 2023, doubling the company's annual spending on such efforts versus 2019.

Uber Rival Bolt Taps AI Robots For Food Delivery

The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

In 2023, the deal with Starship Technologies, created by two Skype cofounders, will see "thousands" of robots handling Bolt Food orders across multiple countries.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER ) rival Bolt Technology OU will begin using robots to deliver customers' food orders under a new partnership.

Reuters

YouTube Takes on TikTok in South Korea, Preps Up For Shopping Channel Debut Amid Competition

Initially, it will provide a live-commerce platform to companies and plans to livestream shopping content from about 30 brands.

The new channel will start as a 90-day project and operate in Korean.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ) (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) YouTube looks to launch its first official shopping channel for live commerce in South Korea on June 30, marking its official shopping channel debut in any country.

Cisco Launches Power-Efficient Networking Chips, Takes on Broadcom and Marvell in AI Arena

Cisco said the chips could execute AI and machine learning tasks with 40% fewer switches and less lag while being more power efficient.

Five of the six major cloud providers are testing chips from its SiliconOne series.

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO ) on Tuesday launched networking chips for AI supercomputers that would compete with offerings from Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO ) and Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL ).

Chinese Regulators Reprimand Starbucks And Shake Shack Over Privacy Breach

The report noted that of the three companies that were asked to mend the ways, Shake Shack and another have made basic improvements to address the issues.

The cyberspace regulator of Shanghai City said the companies were called out for collecting personal information excessively.

Regulators in the Chinese financial hub Shanghai has reportedly summoned companies like Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX ) and Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK ) for privacy breach.

Benzinga

Dollar Tree Targets Achieving $10+ EPS In 2026, Sees Future Cash Flow For Capital Allocation

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) forecasts an EPS of $10 or more in the fiscal year 2026, expanding its footprint with significant available cash for capital allocation.

"We have compelling plans in place to deliver expanded value assortment across multiple price points, enhance store standards for our customers, and add new technology and capabilities to accelerate progress with our supply chain and people development," said Chairman & CEO Rick Dreiling.