Jack Pailing Bought 27% More Shares In Naked Wines

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Independent Director, Jack Pailing, recently bought UK£62k worth of stock, for UK£0.43 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 27%.

Naked Wines Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Jack Pailing is the biggest insider purchase of Naked Wines shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£0.57. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£352k for 729.51k shares. But insiders sold 26.65k shares worth UK£32k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Naked Wines insiders. Their average price was about UK£0.48. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

AIM:WINE Insider Trading Volume December 21st 2023

Insider Ownership Of Naked Wines

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£1.9m worth of Naked Wines stock, about 4.5% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Naked Wines Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Naked Wines stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Naked Wines (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

