Jack the Ripper pub in east London goes up for sale

Some of Jack the Ripper's victims are believed to have drunk in the The Ten Bells before their deaths - Mike Kemp/In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images

A London pub linked to Victorian serial killer Jack the Ripper is up for sale after its owner collapsed into administration.



The Ten Bells in Spitalfields, which is believed to have been frequented by at least two of Jack the Ripper’s victims, went on the market this week.



The pub, which dates back to the 18th century and has Grade II listed status, is a focal point for folklore surrounding the gruesome Ripper murders.



Some accounts suggest that two of the serial killer’s victims, Annie Chapman and Mary Jane Kelly, drank in the pub before their deaths.



The pub was briefly renamed The Jack the Ripper in the 1970s and displayed memorabilia about the notorious unsolved case. However, its name was changed following a campaign by the women’s rights Reclaim the Night movement.

The Ten Bells has appeared in Alan Moore's graphic novel From Hell - East London Pub Co./Adrian Stanley

The Ten Bells was featured in the graphic novel From Hell, as well as the 2001 film adaptation starring Johnny Depp. It is also included in Jack The Ripper walking tours.

It has been put up for sale as part of a portfolio of pubs owned by the East London Pub Company, which collapsed into administration last year.

Spitalfields Market neighbour The Gun, The Saxon in Clapham and The Lock Tavern in Camden are also up for sale.

In filings published this week, administrators at Kroll said trading at the pub company had suffered from the “economic impact of Covid-19 and associated lockdowns”.

The pub was briefly renamed The Jack the Ripper in the 1970s

Many London pubs have struggled to return to pre-pandemic trading levels as the cost of living crisis forced many people to cut back on going out.



More than two pubs closed each day in England and Wales in the first half of 2023, according to data from commercial real estate analysts Altus Group.



At 383 pubs, that almost equalled the total number of closures in the whole of 2022. City centre pubs have been particularly badly affected as workers spend fewer days in the office.



Padraic Frawley, founder of the East London Pub Company, has previously lamented the impact of the pandemic on pubs, saying the hospitality industry was “thrown to the wolves”.



Ed Sandall, a director at Savills, which is overseeing the sale, said: “It is extremely rare to have four London sites of this calibre come to the market, all of which are located in a prime leisure circuit and produce exceptional levels of revenue. We are anticipating strong demand for the assets.”

