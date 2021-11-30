U.S. markets closed

Jackery Solar Generator Recommended Professionally on Fox News by Skip Bedell

·3 min read

Jackery's Fantastic Product Highly Recommended on One of America's Biggest News Shows Fox

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Skip Bedell, one of America's top home-improvement brand and television experts, frequently making professional appearances on FOX News Networks, has given his personal recommendation for use of Jackery's latest product - Jackery Solar Generator.

Jackery Solar Generators have grown extremely fast in recent times, showing strong growth and sales increases in Solar Generators worldwide - displaying how Jackery Solar Generators have become an international market leader. This recent announcement by Skip Bedell clearly demonstrates how Jackery Solar Generators have risen to success, and as Skip Bedell quotes on the video Jackery Solar Generator really has "taken off to the next level".

In terms of Jackery's international market presence, its Solar Generators really have taken off in terms of global demand.

The video will appear on Skip Bedell's "Always Be Prepared Series", highlighting and showcasing top products for emergency usage - especially during the event or period of time of a natural disaster or other unforeseen natural disasters.

This show importantly highlights how top products can be utilized effectively during extreme weather conditions, if for example during electricity outages, blackouts or power shortages.

In the case of Jackery Solar Generator, this is an extremely convenient, appropriate and useful solution to all types of weather emergency. Nowadays, with weather emergencies occurring so often for example hazardous blizzards, weather storms or power shortages - Jackery's solution really is the perfect and safe solution to provide an alternative power source in these changing global climate weather times.

Jackery Solar Generator is quiet at night, so you can rest assured sleep well even when powering your house with power shortages. The product is extremely safe to use in your house, as Jackery Solar Generator utilizes energy from the sun, storing energy in a power station to be used later, and has significant advantages to using home generators using fossil fuels to generate electricity.

About Jackery

Founded in 2012, Jackery has been adhering to its mission of "providing green power everywhere" and committing whole-heartedly to the R&D, manufacturing, and marketing of solar generators. Jackery is the first company to introduce power stations with a larger capacity for outdoors to the market. Their products have been favored by millions of consumers in the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan.

With over nine years of experience in the field, Jackery is now a global energy leader, the number one producer of portable power, and one of the world's biggest manufacturers of outdoor solar utilities. In redefining the use of clean energy for outdoor living, Jackery is a major front in the fight against climate change.

Video Link: https://video.foxnews.com/v/6283403386001

Website: www.jackery.com

Media Contact:
Jackery
marketing@jackery.com
1-888-502-2236

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jackery-solar-generator-recommended-professionally-on-fox-news-by-skip-bedell-301433489.html

SOURCE Jackery Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/29/c2884.html

