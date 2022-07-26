U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

THE JACKIE ROBINSON MUSEUM TO OPEN ITS DOORS JULY 26

Jackie Robinson Foundation
·4 min read

-A Media-Rich Space in Lower Manhattan Will Celebrate Robinson’s Life and Promote Dialogue on Race Relations and Other Social Issues-

New York, New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY (July 26, 2022) ‐‐ 75 years after Jackie Robinson made his debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers, the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) will open the doors to a museum in his honor Tuesday, July 26. Located at 75 Varick Street in Lower Manhattan, the nearly 20,000 square-foot space will honor the life and legacy of an American hero who very publicly broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball and played an active and equally pioneering role in the Civil Rights Movement of the last century.

The Jackie Robinson Museum (JRM) will enhance the Foundation’s mission to promote higher education, established by Rachel Robinson in 1973, by educating the general public about a man whose words and actions resonate as loudly today as they did during his lifetime.

The Museum will depict Robinson’s extraordinary athleticism and explore his prolific engagement in American life that included civil rights activism, civic engagement, economic empowerment efforts and public commentary. Educational programming for all ages is on the Museum’s agenda as are forums, lectures and other events that address issues central to Robinson’s legacy, such as equal access to education, civic affairs, economic empowerment, the business of sports and race relations.

“The Jackie Robinson Museum is the realization of a dream for my family. My mother has long hoped for a permanent space where people learn about the issues my father cared deeply about and the change he fought hard to affect,” said David Robinson. “We hope the Museum will be a place to not only learn more about his time in baseball and love of sports, but about all that he did to contribute to social progress. We extend our deepest appreciation to everyone who helped make this dream a reality.”

“We are thrilled to be able to open the Jackie Robinson Museum despite today’s challenging health and safety environment,” said Della Britton, JRF’s President & CEO. “It is an unimaginable honor to be part of sharing this powerful story of one of our most revered heroes through the Museum’s exhibits. Robinson’s contributions to society helped us through challenging social times in the last century. The Museum reveals lessons from his life that can educate and inspire us to continue to work toward positive change.”

“I’d like very much to recognize JRF’s COO La’Tonya Johnson for her highly skilled and inspired leadership of this project and JRM’s curator, Jennifer Jensen, for her brilliance and passionate commitment on the project,” added Ms. Britton.

Other celebratory activities surrounding the opening of the Museum this week include a gala on Tuesday evening, a Block Party for 1,500 members of tri-state communities, and a screening of the Uninterrupted and Firelight Films production “After Jackie,” hosted by LeBron James’ and Maverick Carter’s athlete empowerment brand “Uninterrupted" and presented by Chevrolet.

The Museum will be open to the general public Thursdays through Sundays starting July 28, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pre-registration is required for entry at www.jackierobinsonmuseum.org. Admission is $18 for adults and $15 for seniors, students and children five and older.

The Jackie Robinson Museum was made possible through the support of hundreds of donors led by the following founding donors: Nike, Inc., Rachel Robinson, Walter Family Foundation, Anheuser Busch, Yawkey Foundation, The City of New York, Major League Baseball, Joseph J. Plumeri Foundation, Citi, New York Mets, Arthur Hayes, Owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers, The Lewis Family Foundation, The Estate of Michael Jackson, New York Yankees, Strada Education Network, Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation, Stephen M. Ross, Tull Family Foundation, Hess Corporation, Boeing, Unilever, BNY Mellon, Martin L. Edelman, Leonard S. Coleman, Jr., Gregg Gonsalves, Sheila C. Johnson Foundation, Draft Kings, Sobani Warner & Michael Strayhorn, Steve Greenberg, Peter O’Malley and BMO Financial Group.

Principal consultants on the project are Gensler New York, Structure Tone, Hadley Exhibits, Cortina Productions, Ideum, Zubatkin Owners Representation, and Delaware North.

 

About the Jackie Robinson Foundation

The Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF), founded by Rachel Robinson in 1973, provides generous four-year scholarships and leadership development opportunities, including job placement, graduate school support and opportunities for international travel to talented college students with financial need. In 2021, JRF began hosting an online platform, JRF IMPACT, to share elements of its “42 Strategies for Success” curriculum with a broader population of college students. With the opening of the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City in July of 2022, JRF will enhance its mission by educating and inspiring the general public around the legacy of Jackie Robinson and the ideals and values that defined his life. Visit www.jackierobinson.org.

 

www.jackierobinson.org

Facebook.com/JRF42

Twitter & Instagram @JRFoundation

Youtube.com/JRobinsonFdtn

 

Attachment

CONTACT: Scott Miranda Jackie Robinson Foundation 9148066771 scott@mirandaco.net


