U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,351.74
    +45.48 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,712.52
    +417.57 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,581.35
    +48.89 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.58
    +30.07 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.38
    +3.97 (+3.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.40
    -14.40 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.36 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1073
    -0.0055 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8160
    +0.1090 (+6.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3315
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5570
    +0.6670 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,155.60
    +566.09 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.59
    -5.95 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.96
    +95.76 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

JACKMAN ANNOUNCES NEW CEO

·3 min read

Brian Ross Appointed to Lead Strategic Evolution and Growth

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackman, North America's leading brand reinvention specialists, announced today the appointment of Brian Ross to Chief Executive Officer. As part of a broader growth and succession plan, Brian takes over from Jackman's Founder, Joe Jackman, who after 15 years in the position moves to Executive Chair of the Board and an oversight and client advisory role.

Jackman, North America's leading brand reinvention specialists announce the appointment of Brian Ross to CEO

Most recently the founding CEO of Precima, a Nielsen IQ company, Brian takes the helm of Jackman at a time of unprecedented market change and opportunity. "What began as a CEO-focused, end-to-end business transformation practice, Jackman has expanded to become a commercially-minded innovator with the deep-bench experience that senior leaders of all kinds rely on to help them figure out where to go and how to grow," said Joe Jackman. "I've known Brian for many years and have always respected his keen mind, determination, and humanity. He not only brings with him an extraordinary track record of delivering insight-led results for clients, Brian has this demonstrated ability to build high-performing teams with a positive culture. That's important to us. He has the respect of retail and CPG leaders around the world, and I couldn't be happier to see him lead the next chapter of our development at Jackman."

Working closely with Sandra Duff, President, and her team of strategic, creative and activation leaders and the entire multi-disciplinary team, Brian will be focused on client growth, offering development, international expansion, and productization, all areas of deep expertise. "I'm honored to be named CEO of Jackman," Ross said. "I have had the opportunity to see first-hand the unique approach that Jackman brings to deliver exceptional value in partnership with clients. I look forward to joining this incredible team toward the continued path of innovation, growth and customer-centric value creation."

Brian's career has spanned categories and countries. Prior to NielsenIQ/Precima, he spent several years in management positions across LoyaltyOne businesses, notably providing client management and analytics support for key partners of the AIR MILES Reward Program in Canada and retail partnerships globally. He founded Precima in 2007 to deliver the next-generation of customer-centric solutions and strategic consulting, industry-leading analytics, and software-as-a-service platform. From 2008 to 2022, Precima grew to become a global leader in retail, CPG and B2B strategy and analytics, with over 300 experts in the United States, Canada and Europe. Brian's passion is enabling clients to drive growth by putting the customer at the center of the business. Deeply experienced across grocery, pharmacy, department store, specialty retailing, financial services and consumer packaged goods, Brian shares his broad range of expertise and thought leadership in regular features in leading marketing publications and is a frequent speaker at industry events and forums.

Brian officially becomes a Reinventionist on March 28, 2022.

For More Information:
Janet Shapiro
janet@smithpublicity.com
856-489-8654 x1006

About Jackman
Jackman is North America's leading transformation company. From full-scale business reinventions to customer experience optimization and strategy refreshes, Jackman is expert at unlocking value through actionable human insight, strategy-led innovation, creative conceptualization and all-channel activation. Learn more at www.jackmanreinvents.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jackman-announces-new-ceo-301493000.html

SOURCE Jackman

Recommended Stories

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26The Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, which track

  • Salesforce Climbs, First Solar Falls as Stock Markets Look to Recover

    Oil prices moved to nearly $110 per barrel early Wednesday morning as traders weigh the impact of Russian sanctions on global energy production and supply. Earnings reports continued to give some color on individual company performance across the U.S. economy. Customer relationship management software pioneer Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) posted solid gains after reporting its latest results, while First Solar's (NASDAQ: FSLR) numbers cast a shadow over the solar panel producer.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Stocks According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best undervalued stocks according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Undervalued Stocks According to Hedge Funds. There is a lot of concern around the economic impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on markets […]

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Is Block Stock a Buy Now?

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock rallied 7% on Feb. 24, just ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report. How rapidly is Block growing? During the fourth quarter, Block's revenue rose 29% year over year to $4.08 billion, which beat analysts' expectations by $20 million.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Slumped 22.8% on Tuesday

    Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 22.8% on Tuesday. The stock had closed at $3.11 on Monday and then opened at $2.83 on Tuesday before hitting a low of $2.40 in early trading. The stock is down more than 36% this year and more than 63% over the past 12 months, with a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

  • Can Sundial Growers Get Back to $1 in 2022?

    Canadian pot producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is in danger of having to do a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq if it can't get its shares up. Last year, the meme hype and retail investors propped up Sundial's stock much higher than that. Data from Google (which Alphabet owns) shows that interest in Sundial has waned over the past year.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing February Stocks?

    Investors are finally starting to think about the sustainability of many tech companies' business models.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Citigroup, Under New CEO Jane Fraser, Unveils a Fresh Strategy for the Bank

    The first investor day for the global institution in nearly five years will focus on a three-phase plan for streamlining operations and improving returns.

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong. The Stock Is Up Despite Mixed Earnings.

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$47.5 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of C$47,466,250, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option in the amount of C$6,191,250. The Offering was completed by way of a short form prospectus filed in all of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, and the Units wer

  • Rivian Stock Is Falling Because EV Prices Are Rising. Investors Aren’t Happy.

    Prices for new electric vehicles from electric truck maker Rivian Automotive are rising to help the start-up offset higher costs. The direction of all car prices has been up in recent months, so a hike from another auto maker doesn’t seem like a surprise. Prices for some vehicles and trim levels are rising up to 20%, according to reports that referenced an email sent to Rivian customers.

  • Why Zoom Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) fell 7.4% on Tuesday after the cloud communications leader warned of slowing growth. Zoom's revenue rose 21% year over year to $1.1 billion in its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, which ended on Jan. 31. The number of customers with more than 10 employees on the videoconferencing platform grew 9% from the year-ago period to 509,800.

  • Is it Wise to Invest in Rivian Automotive (RIVN)?

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Fund added 6.18% in the fourth quarter, taking returns for the full year to 23.58%, well ahead of its absolute return goal. However, the S&P […]

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Admits He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Crypto

    Billionaire Ken Griffin has a rocky relationship with the crypto sphere, to say the least. "I still have my skepticism, but there are hundreds and millions of people in this world today who disagree with that," he said.