Jackpot! DeVito/Verdi Wins Big with Golden Hearts Games

·3 min read

Agency's Digital Strategy and Creative Teams Tapped by Online Charitable Promotional Games Company

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Hearts Games has called DeVito/Verdi's number to handle an awareness and traffic-driving assignment for its innovative, online promotional games platform that offers cash payouts and prizes – with a charitable twist.

The Boston-based technology company, founded by longtime games industry veterans, features slots, bingo and an expanding roster of QuickPlay online promotional games where adults compete for rewards and cash prizes, while supporting their favorite charity.

The online games category continues to experience explosive growth. According to Statista, the global online gaming market generated approximately $21 billion in revenues last year, which translates to a record 21.9 percent growth compared to the previous year.

Prior to playing, consumers select a philanthropic organization – any IRS-recognized U.S. public charity – to receive recurring or a la carte donations.

DeVito/Verdi will be tasked with providing overall strategic direction, various creative elements and media buying and placement across several digital and traditional media.

The New York advertising agency will seek to raise awareness of the games platform among potential players and drive traffic to the site to sign up, identify a charity to support and begin playing in order to win cash and rewards.

"This is such a unique concept that marries slots, bingo and other classic interactive games with a charitable element," said Ellis Verdi, president of DeVito/Verdi. "It's a fun, modern way to support charitable organizations and a great way to win some money for yourself while doing good for the community. And it's a powerful platform where charitable organizations can develop and maintain relationships with the small donors who are the lifeblood of philanthropy, but who are typically very difficult and costly for organizations to reach."

Golden Hearts also features video poker, slot machines, instant "scratch-off" games and other opportunities to win cash and prizes. Its most popular offering, "Golden Hearts Bingo," offers a classic, live-action game every 10 minutes, 24/7, with $5 - $250 cash prizes every game. Players' donations are processed by The Givinga Foundation, a U.S. 501 (c) (3) charity that makes grants to each individual donor's desired charity.

About Golden Hearts Games

Golden Hearts Games is the leading innovator of digital Charitable Promotional Games. The young company is proud and excited to be the first company dedicated to bringing this proven method – using games, entertainment, and rewards to create successful marketing and business initiatives – to support charitable causes. Our unique technologies and systems can connect millions of consumers with millions of charities, resulting in millions of hours of fun – and millions of dollars raised for good causes.

Charities do not need to do anything to qualify. Golden Hearts Games has partnered with The Givinga Foundation, a U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity that helps facilitate the efficient distribution of funds to charitable causes. All donations made in connection with Golden Hearts Games' promotional games go to Givinga Foundation, which, in turn, makes grants to charities based on donors' charity recommendations.

About DeVito/Verdi

DeVito/Verdi, a privately held company, has been recognized as one of the most exceptional creative agencies in the industry. It has been voted "Best Agency" six times by the advertising industry group, the 4As, and has created some of the most memorable ad campaigns of the past 25 years. Its lengthy list of industry awards includes the top prizes at the Clios, Radio Mercury, Cannes, Andy, Addy and One Show award ceremonies.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jackpot-devitoverdi-wins-big-with-golden-hearts-games-301389164.html

SOURCE DeVito/Verdi

