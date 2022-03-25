U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

Jackpot Digital To Install Two Blitz ETGs at Rosebud Casino in South Dakota

·2 min read
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSX.V:JJ)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (FSE:LVH3) is pleased to announce that it will install two Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs which were ordered prior to Covid-19 by Rosebud Casino located in South Dakota ("Rosebud's Order").

Jackpot Digital's President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "With growing worldwide momentum in the gaming industry, Jackpot has returned to full operations and will fulfill Rosebud's Order, as such we are very excited to install two Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs at Rosebud Casino in another new jurisdiction, South Dakota. Rosebud guests can look forward to enjoying an engaging poker experience with life-like card-bending simulation, more action and faster, error free game play."

Mr. Kalpakian continues, "Jackpot Digital receives a percentage of rake from each hand of poker dealt, meaning every new table we install adds to our monthly recurring revenue base. In addition to our cruise ship business, we continue to expand the recurring revenue portion of the land-based casino segment of our business throughout 2022 with similar orders in our pipeline."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian,
President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, projected financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "to be", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

SOURCE: Jackpot Digital Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694618/Jackpot-Digital-To-Install-Two-Blitz-ETGs-at-Rosebud-Casino-in-South-Dakota

