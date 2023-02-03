U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

Jackpot Digital Receives License to Install Jackpot Blitz(R) ETGs at Chumash Casino Resort in California

Jackpot Digital Inc.
·2 min read
Jackpot Digital Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(US OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt Exchange:LVH3) is pleased to announce it has received licensing approval from the Santa Ynez Tribal Gaming Agency, which is the regulator for Chumash Casino resort ("Chumash") located in Santa Ynez, California. The Vendor's license was the final step required for the Company to officially install Jackpot Blitz® ETGs at the property. The Company will initially install four (4) of its next generation, dealerless Jackpot Blitz® ETGs at Chumash.

In addition to its cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Virgin Voyages, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot presently has land-based installations or orders in seven states and territories in the U.S., including California, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, US Virgin Islands, and several international jurisdictions. Jackpot has a total of 22 new table orders pending licensing and installation, bringing the total tables ordered or installed to 86. Each new table installed represents added monthly recurring revenue to the Company.

To view a short video of the new Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below.

Jackpot President & CEO, Mr. Jake Kalpakian states, "Casinos all over the world are experiencing labor shortages and inflationary wage pressures, making our product more attractive than ever before. As a company we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of the macro trend toward automation in the casino industry. Through the innovative dealerless Jackpot Blitz® technology, casinos are quickly recognizing the benefits of more revenues by dealing more hands per hour while at the same time drastically reducing costs and eliminating operational/employee requirements all at once. Demand for Jackpot Blitz® has strengthened since introduction of our next generation Jackpot Blitz®, which allows for cash in / out and easier integration with each casino's back-end system."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"
_____________________________
Jake H. Kalpakian
President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

SOURCE: Jackpot Digital Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737952/Jackpot-Digital-Receives-License-to-Install-Jackpot-BlitzR-ETGs-at-Chumash-Casino-Resort-in-California

