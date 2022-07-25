U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

Jackpot Digital Signs 2-Table Contract With Buffalo Bill’s Casino Resort in Nevada

Jackpot Digital Inc.
·2 min read
Jackpot Digital Inc.
  • JPOTF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ) (TSXV:JJ.WT.B) (TSXV:JJ.WT.C) (US OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange:LVH3) is pleased to announce that it has signed a licensing agreement with Buffalo Bill's Casino Resort, located in Primm, Nevada to install two (2) Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Games ("ETGs"). The licensing agreement is subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals.

Buffalo Bill's is one of three properties that make up Primm Valley Casino Resorts, a large resort area located on the Nevada side of the Nevada / California border. Primm Valley Casino Resorts is part of Affinity Gaming Group which owns eight destination casino resorts around the United States.

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states, "We are excited to be working with Buffalo Bill's Casino Resort, our first official agreement signed with a Nevada property. Buffalo Bill's is yet another new casino added to our growing list of customers, and Nevada is clearly a key addition to our growing roster of new jurisdictions. We are confident Jackpot Blitz™ will have a large footprint in Nevada, and expect to be in all markets, both large and small."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and

casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"
Jake H. Kalpakian,
President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, obtaining the customary regulatory approvals for new customers, projected financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "to be", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

SOURCE: Jackpot Digital Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709561/Jackpot-Digital-Signs-2-Table-Contract-With-Buffalo-Bills-Casino-Resort-in-Nevada

