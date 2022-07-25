Jackpot Digital Signs 2-Table Contract With Buffalo Bill’s Casino Resort in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ) (TSXV:JJ.WT.B) (TSXV:JJ.WT.C) (US OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange:LVH3) is pleased to announce that it has signed a licensing agreement with Buffalo Bill's Casino Resort, located in Primm, Nevada to install two (2) Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Games ("ETGs"). The licensing agreement is subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals.

Buffalo Bill's is one of three properties that make up Primm Valley Casino Resorts, a large resort area located on the Nevada side of the Nevada / California border. Primm Valley Casino Resorts is part of Affinity Gaming Group which owns eight destination casino resorts around the United States.

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states, "We are excited to be working with Buffalo Bill's Casino Resort, our first official agreement signed with a Nevada property. Buffalo Bill's is yet another new casino added to our growing list of customers, and Nevada is clearly a key addition to our growing roster of new jurisdictions. We are confident Jackpot Blitz™ will have a large footprint in Nevada, and expect to be in all markets, both large and small."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and

casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

