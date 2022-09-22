Jackpot Digital Signs Five-Table Deal With Dominican Republic Casino Group

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange:LVH3) is pleased to announce that it has signed a licensing agreement with Norson Group S.R.L., headquartered in Santiago, Dominican Republic ("DR"), to install five (5) Jackpot Blitz® Electronic Table Games ("ETGs") at properties throughout the DR. The licensing agreement is subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals.

Norson Group S.R.L., a company incorporated in the Dominican Republic, operates 160 sports betting locations across the Dominican Republic.

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states, "We are excited to be working with Norson Group S.R.L., a well-known sports book operator with properties throughout the Dominican Republic. Poker has always worked well in tandem with sportsbooks and we see the opportunity to grow with Norson across the DR, starting with an initial order of five Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs."

Mr. Kalpakian continues "Casinos all over the world are experiencing inflationary salary pressures, combined with a significant shortage of dealer/casino employees, making our product more attractive than ever before. The Dominican Republic is no exception, and as a company we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of the macro trend toward automation in the casino industry. Through the innovative dealerless Jackpot Blitz® technology, casinos are quickly recognizing the benefits of more revenues by dealing more hands per hour while at the same time drastically reducing costs and eliminating operational/employee requirements all at once."

Leonardo Lantigua, (President and CEO) of Norson Group S.R.L., a representative of Star Sports which is one of the largest sports betting franchises in the Dominican Republic, states, "I am very glad to do business with Jackpot Digital, and also extremely confident that the Jackpot Blitz Electronic Table Games are going to be a resounding success here in the Dominican Republic."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

