U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,438.50
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,395.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,989.75
    -29.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,249.60
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.13
    -0.12 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.21 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3660
    +0.0270 (+2.02%)
     

  • Vix

    16.17
    -0.62 (-3.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3843
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5020
    +0.0840 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,604.35
    -1,489.20 (-3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,112.85
    -18.99 (-1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,201.77
    -18.37 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     
JUST IN:

New weekly jobless claims met expectations

Another 375,000 Americans filed unemployment claims last week

Jackpot Receives TSXV Conditional Approval and Interim Court Order for Yo Eleven Spinout

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 /Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH3)(Berlin:LVH3). Further to the Company's news releases dated June 16, 2021 and July 27, 2021, Jackpot is pleased to provide an update on its proposed strategic reorganization of its business by way of a transfer of its online gaming software assets (the "Spinout") to its wholly-owned subsidiary Yo Eleven Gaming Inc. ("Yo Eleven") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). In consideration of the transfer of Jackpot's online gaming assets, Yo Eleven will issue common shares (the "Yo Eleven Shares") which will be distributed to Jackpot's non-dissenting shareholders upon satisfaction of all closing conditions. Each registered non-dissenting shareholder of Jackpot will receive one Yo Eleven Share for every five common shares of Jackpot held. The Company and Yo Eleven have signed a formal Arrangement Agreement which governs the terms and conditions of the Spinout and which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Non-dissenting Jackpot shareholders are eligible to receive Yo Eleven Shares as long as they are shareholders of Jackpot as of the record date which will be determined after Jackpot shareholders have voted on and approved the Spinout at the Company's scheduled Annual General and Special Meeting on September 16, 2021 (the "Meeting").

On August 6, 2021, the Company obtained an Interim Order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia containing declarations and directions related to the Spinout and the holding of the Meeting. On August 9, 2021 the Company received conditional approval of the Spinout from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Closing of the Spinout is still subject to receipt of Jackpot's shareholders' approval, which must be approved by not less than two-thirds of the votes cast by the shareholders at the Meeting, final Court Approval, and final Exchange approval.

Detailed information relating to the proposed Spinout, the online gaming software assets and information concerning Yo Eleven post-Spinout will be contained in a management information circular prepared for Jackpot's shareholders in connection with the Meeting. Jackpot elected to use the "notice and access" provisions under National Instrument 54-101 for the Meeting and has decided to deliver the Meeting materials to Shareholders by posting the Meeting materials on its website (www.jackpotdigital.com) on August 16, 2021 or earlier. The Meeting materials will remain on the website for one full year thereafter. The Meeting Materials will also be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on August 16, 2021 or earlier.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of
Jackpot Digital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

Jake H. Kalpakian,
President & CEO

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular to be prepared in connection with the Spinout, any information released or received with respect to the Spinout may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" such as the Company's proposed spin-out of its online gaming software assets to Yo Eleven. Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, expectations, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, Shareholders and Investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur. Furthermore, there can be no assurance that the Company's proposed spin-out transaction will receive shareholder, and final court approval, and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

SOURCE: Jackpot Digital Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659436/Jackpot-Receives-TSXV-Conditional-Approval-and-Interim-Court-Order-for-Yo-Eleven-Spinout

Recommended Stories

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • Trulieve Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Expansion into New Markets

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Palantir Stock Rises As Earnings Meet Views, Revenue Tops Estimates

    Palantir rose after its second-quarter adjusted earnings met expectations while revenue growth and guidance topped views.

  • Will Moderna Buy Editas Medicine to Jump Into Gene Editing?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a problem. And it's a really good problem to have. The company has a growing cash stockpile on its hands and needs to find something to do with its money. This is an easy problem to solve, of course.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • Palantir Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Could Turn Positive on the Year.

    The analytics software company reported revenue of $376 million, up 49% from a year ago and ahead of the Street consensus of $361 million.

  • Micron Drops, Palantir Jumps — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Wednesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set for a slightly higher open as the market waits for more inflation data.

  • These 3 Promising Growth Stocks Look Much Better Than Robinhood

    Don't fall for another meme stock -- these investments are safer and more stable over the long run.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Baidu Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The Chinese tech titan forecast third-quarter revenue between $4.7 billion and $5.2 billion. The consensus was looking for $5.14 billion.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Palantir beats second-quarter revenue estimates, shares rise

    Co-founded in 2003 by tech billionaire Peter Thiel, Palantir caters to government bodies and other industries with its two software platforms by enabling customers to integrate their own data with the platforms and helps them get an analytical view of their operations. The company, known mainly for its work with U.S. government defense and intelligence agencies including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), has also partnered with companies such as 3M and Rio Tinto for data offerings.

  • Moderna Boosted by Delta Variant

    Once the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality, several firms began racing to produce the most rapid and effective vaccine. Beyond helping pull the world out of economic ruin from repeated lockdowns, the potential for profit was extraordinary. As the world once again faces the virus in the form of the new Delta variant, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) has seen significant share price growth, even given its recent two-day pullback. (See Moderna stock charts on TipRanks) Providing his thesis on the developing s

  • Like Discounts? These 5 Game-Changing Stocks Are 35% (or More) Below Their 52-Week Highs

    One company on the leading edge of innovation in the healthcare space that's been more than cut in half is telehealth services giant Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Wall Street also hasn't been thrilled with Teladoc's wider-than-anticipated losses following its acquisition of applied health-signals company Livongo Health. While there's no doubt we could witness some operating turbulence in 2021, Teladoc's platform is the unquestioned wave of the future in personalized care.

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • Why McAfee Shot Nearly 10% Higher Today

    On Thursday, shares of digital security specialist McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) leaped almost 10% higher following the publication of the company's latest set of quarterly results. For the quarter, McAfee's revenue came in at $467 million, which was a sturdy 22% improvement over the same period a year ago. McAfee's good quarter was driven by a notable rise in its key direct-to-consumer subscription demographic.

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • 10 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 industrial dividend stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield. The first quarter of 2021 proved to be marginally better in terms of the performance of […]

  • Why Novavax Stock Quickly Rebounded After Sell-Off

    The stock made an attempt to get above $250.