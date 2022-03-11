U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,238.50
    -18.75 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,043.00
    -109.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,488.75
    -97.25 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,998.00
    -12.90 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.95
    -0.07 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.80
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    26.11
    -0.15 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    +0.0630 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    30.23
    -2.22 (-6.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3092
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.4390
    +0.3090 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,747.88
    -2,105.11 (-5.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.22
    -12.30 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,991.92
    -698.48 (-2.72%)
     

JACKSON AGENCY LAUNCHES BIPOC FOCUSED VOICE OVER DIVISION

·2 min read

Jackson Agency creates Agency representation for voice artists of color.

CENTURY CITY, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In January, The Jackson Agency launched a Voice Over Division that contains a roster of BIPOC Voice Artists globally with the aim to bring more opportunities to voice artists of color, who are still being overlooked. CEO Tiauna Jackson states, "despite a nationwide diversity mandate, what we are seeing is studios and networks overlooking smaller Black-owned Agencies like mine that are filled with talent. Supplier Diversity requires corporations to think about casting a wider net. Once they do that they'll find a larger talent pool."

The VO Division is overseen by VO Agent Jasmine Greene whose own personal journey led to these discoveries states, "While trying to find my stride in the industry, I dove into an education binge, where I took lots of classes across genres of VO to expand my skillset. During this binge, I noticed the lack of diversity not only in ethnicities but in attendance variety as well. There was also a lack of diversity in educators and no community of voice actors of color, and not to forget the battle of authentically casting with POC in the industry and having the means to be properly educated. As a VO Agent, I am hoping to help make diversity the norm by helping those underrepresented groups get exposure and access to the industry."

Jackson, "We are far from done with our mission to fight for diversity in entertainment. Maybe then the system will finally have equity, but as it stands right now, we have a long way to go, and it is beyond me why Black-owned talent agencies are not a part of this change, you marginalized us as well, we need support and 2% allocations as well. I brands and advertisers to partner with us. We check off every diversity box there is."

About Jackson Agency: Founded in 2014 after seeing a need for underrepresented artists to be given a voice through proper representation. The Jackson Agency exists for those who have been denied opportunities based on an aversion to diversity. The Jackson Agency works tirelessly to combat that by focusing on representing artists of color.

For more about The Jackson Agency: http://tja.agency

Contact:

Nikki Greene

Jackson Agency

(818) 538-5305

pr@tja.agency

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jackson-agency-launches-bipoc-focused-voice-over-division-301500666.html

SOURCE Jackson Agency

