The Jackson Clinic Adopts Value-Based Care Model to Transform Health Care for Seniors in West Tennessee

·4 min read

Partnership with agilon health Results in The Jackson Clinic Senior Care Advantage Program for the Clinic's Patients

JACKSON, Tenn., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jackson Clinic, one of Tennessee's largest independent multi-specialty physician's groups, has established The Jackson Clinic Senior Care Advantage, a value-based care delivery model in which primary care physicians serve as the care quarterbacks for their patients. The introduction of this approach was made possible by the new partnership with agilon health (agilon), a company that empowers physicians to transform health care in their communities. The Jackson Clinic is the first independent primary care physician group in West Tennessee to adopt this new model of healthcare delivery, that will further enhance the quality of care for which The Jackson Clinic is known.

"Our goal is to put patients' needs first and foremost, and this model will give our primary care providers a unique opportunity to further connect with patients and focus on what matters most – keeping them healthy now and in the future," says Mark Allen, Chief Executive Officer of The Jackson Clinic. "We look forward to transitioning to this new value-based care approach for both our senior patients and the future growth of The Jackson Clinic."

Through this new partnership, The Jackson Clinic's vision is to transform from a fee-for-service model to a patient-driven model of health care that allows for physician independence. The Jackson Clinic Senior Care Advantage is designed to empower The Jackson Clinic's more than 50 primary care providers to support the delivery of high-quality, cost-effective care for senior patients, who often require enhanced types of care due to age-related vulnerability.

"It's an honor and privilege to welcome The Jackson Clinic to the agilon health family," says Steve Sell, CEO of agilon health. "This impressive physician practice has been exploring ways to improve healthcare delivery options, and our partnership will help them transition to value-based care, which is a 'total care' delivery model whereby physicians focus on the entire health of senior patients."

The Jackson Clinic Senior Care Advantage will be available to all the clinic's patients who age-in or are eligible for Medicare or are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan. The program is not a health plan, and The Jackson Clinic will work with several health plans in their service areas.

To learn more about The Jackson Clinic, visit here.

About The Jackson Clinic

The Jackson Clinic is one of Tennessee's largest independent physician organizations which brings together the knowledge of more than 165 providers in over 25 specialties and subspecialties, providing care to patients at 13 locations across nine counties in the Jackson area. The Jackson Clinic medical staff has privileges at hospitals throughout West Tennessee.

Their physicians are supported by state-of-the-art technology in diagnostic testing departments, which include Laboratory, Radiology (Ultrasound, CAT Scan, Dexascan, Bone Densitometry, Nuclear Medicine, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, and Mammography), Stereotactic Biopsy, Pulmonary Function Analysis, Arterial Blood Gases, Electrocardiography and Vascular Ultrasound. The clinic's mission is to enhance the lives of West Tennesseans by healing individual patients and promoting wellness for all through a collaborative affordable, and comprehensive healthcare system.  Visit jacksonclinic.com to learn more or connect with us on FacebookInstagram and YouTube.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups transition to a value-based Total Care Model for senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, and process and access to a peer network that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 17 diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation's best physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information go to www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-jackson-clinic-adopts-value-based-care-model-to-transform-health-care-for-seniors-in-west-tennessee-301598368.html

SOURCE The Jackson Clinic

